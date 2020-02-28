Top-seeded Grove City College and No. 5 Geneva College picked up wins in Thursday’s semifinal round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball playoffs to earn spots in Saturday’s title game.
Grove City (19-8) hung on for a 70-69 home victory over No. 6 Saint Vincent (see related story) while Geneva (14-13) rolled in a 91-63 win at No. 2 Chatham.
Saturday’s title game will be hosted by Grove City with start time scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The PAC champion will receive the league’s automatic qualifying bid to this year’s NCAA Division III Championships. Forty-three conferences have been granted automatic qualification to this year’s 64-team championship.
The selected Division III teams as well as the first- and second-round site selections will be announced Monday (12:30 p.m.) on ncaacom.
First- and second-round games are scheduled for March 6-7.
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championships Semifinals Thursday, Feb. 27 No. 6 Geneva 91, No. 2 Chatham 63
Geneva secured a spot in the championship tournament’s title game for the first time in program history with Thursday’s semifinal win. The 28-point win was the Golden Tornadoes’ largest margin of victory this season. Geneva shot 57.4 percent (31 of 54) from the floor. Chatham won both games against Geneva during the regular season, scoring a 10-point win (79-69) on Jan. 15 before its 90-63 win in Beaver Falls on Feb. 15. Geneva had six players score in double figures. Senior forward Ethan Moose posted his ninth double-double in the win. He finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Junior guard Joel Stutz scored a season-high 20 points. Senior forward Nick Rusyn added 16 points and finished six of eight from the floor. First-year guard Elijah Sutton led Chatham with 15 points and nine rebounds. Junior guard Malik Potteradded 10 points and six boards. Geneva jumped out to a 22-6 lead before carrying a 12-point advantage (44-32) into the break. Geneva never saw its lead shrink below 10 in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.