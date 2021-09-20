Visiting Geneva College used an impressive rushing attack and a stout defense to spoil St. Vincent’s home opener, defeating the Bearcats, 42-24, on a steamy afternoon at Chuck Noll Field.
The Golden Tornadoes (1-1, 1-2), who ran for 342 yards and four touchdowns, jumped out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter and never looked back, handing the Bearcats’ (0-1, 1-1) their first loss of the season.
Geneva immediately went to work on the ground, using 13 straight runs to cover 81 yards in 6:28 to take a 7-0 lead. Quarterback Amos Luptak had the score on a 1-yard plunge.
The Bearcats looked to answer with a strong opening drive of their own. Running back Julian Howard and quarterback Brady Walker each ran for first downs, but they stalled out near midfield and were forced to punt.
Geneva took over at the 45 and advanced to the SVC 13-yard line. Jack Poling and Cam Norris teamed to bring Luptak down in the backfield on third down, sending out the Geneva field goal unit. The kick went wide right and the Geneva lead remained 7-0 to end the first quarter.
After a scoreless SVC possession to open the second quarter, Geneva took a 14-0 lead on a 31-yard touchdown run by Jaeden Zuzak with 8:22 to play. The lead swelled to 21-0 when Geneva’s Damian Lomeli stepped in front of a pass and returned the interceptions for a 22-yard touchdown with 7:50 remaining in the half.
The Bearcat offense regrouped. Walker completed a 17-yard pass to Phil Harding and a 26-yarder to Jeremy Wodarek to advance inside the Geneva 30, before Walker scampered 12 yards to set up first-and-goal at the Golden Tornadoes’ 15-yard line. After a holding penalty backed the ball up to the 25-yard line, Walker connected with Irefin for the touchdown, and Adam Koscielicki’s extra point was good, making it 21-7 with 3:11 left in the half.
The Bearcat defense then forced a quick three-and-out, giving SVC the ball at its own 30. Walker opened the driving by finding Harding for 10 yards before Kaelib McElroy made a 39-yard reception to give SVC a first down on the Geneva 36. After a long Walker scamper set up first-and-goal at the 8, a pair of incomplete passes brought up third down with three seconds left. Koscielicki then hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give Geneva a 21-10 halftime lead.
The Bearcats received the kick and were unable to hold onto the momentum. After a three-and-out, Geneva extended its lead to 28-10 on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Luptak to Blake Peet with 11:17 left in the quarter. The visitors added to its lead with a 51-yard touchdown run from Zuzak to take a 35-10 lead with 4:36 left.
Walker opened the Bearcats’ second possession of the fourth quarter with a 35-yard completion to tight end Kyle Silk, a former Ligonier Valley standout. After an 18-yard run by Billy Beck, Walker hooked up with Keith Kalp, a former Mount Pleasant Area standout, for a 22-yard touchdown. That pulled the Bearcats within 35-17 with 10:38 left in regulation.
Geneva quickly answered, covering 49 yards in just four runs. The series was capped with a 6-yard touchdown run by Drew Cramer, making it 42-17 with 8:48 left.
The Bearcats went to the air to cut into the deficit. Walker completed passes of 17 yards to McElroy, five yards to Kalp and 13 yards to Irefin, to advance past midfield.
Walker again connected with Irefin for a 35-yard touchdown, as SVC trailed 42-24 with 5:11 to play.
The Bearcats couldn’t get any closer, as Geneva went back to the ground to run out the game’s final five minutes and preserve the win.
Walker ended 16 of 32 for 257 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Irefin made three catches for 73 yards, while McElroy added three grabs for 61 yards and Harding four for 39. Walker also led the SVC ground game with 28 yards on 12 attempts. Antonio Zambrano also ran for 23 yards.
Defensively, Kyle Coombe, Derius May, Norris and Poling each finished with seven tackles. Norris recorded two tackles for loss and Poling 1.5. Ryan Brown added four tackles and two tackles for loss.
Zuzek paced the Golden Tornadoes’ option rushing attack, gaining 134 yards on nine tries, while Luptak ran 15 times for 73 yards and completed three passes for 44 yards. Dakota Allen and Kaden Romero paced the Geneva defense, each finishing with seven tackles and one sack, while Lomeli added six tackles and one tackle for loss to his 22-yard interception return.
SVC is back in action 7 p.m. Saturday at Thiel.
Geneva 42 St. Vincent 24
G SV
