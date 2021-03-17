The St. Vincent Bearcats men’s basketball team ended its season with a 94-62 loss against host Geneva on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) playoffs.
No. 2-seeded Geneva (8-2) got off to a fast start leading 8-0 less than two minutes into the first half and the Golden Tornado held the lead the entire way. The Bearcats cut the lead to six points, 20-14, after a Walter Bonds jumper at the 9:33 mark of the first half, but that’s the closest they could get. Geneva ended the half outscoring the Bearcats 26-14, making the score 46-28.
During the first half, Geneva made 18 field goals including five three-pointers. The Bearcats on the other hand made 14 field goals and went only 1-of-7 from behind the three-point line. The Golden Tornado had just four turnovers compared to 10 for the Bearcats, which Geneva turned into 20 points. Geneva also controlled the boards, out rebounding the Bearcats, 24-17.
Similar to the first half, Geneva controlled the entire second half. The Golden Tornado outscored the Bearcats, 48-34, shooting an efficient 51.7% from the field, including five three-pointers.
The Bearcats shot just 41.2% from the field, going 0-for-6 from behind the three-point line. The Golden Tornado were also a perfect 13-of-13 from the free throw line in the second half and shooting an efficient 18-of-19 for the entire game.
Four Bearcats scored in double figures, with Nelson Etuk leading the way with 13 points. Freshman Corey Harden and Senior Shemar Bennett both had 12 points each, while Anthony Dillard added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
