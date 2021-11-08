Three Greensburg Central Catholic teams fell just short of a WPIAL Class 1A championship over the weekend.
The GCC boys’ and girls’ soccer teams came up short, as did the Lady Centurions’ girls’ volleyball teams, as all three competed in respective WPIAL Class 1A Championship matches.
The top-seeded GCC girls suffered a 2-1 loss against No. 3 Steel Valley in overtime during the WPIAL Class 1A Girls’ Soccer Championship at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh. Hours later, the No. 1-ranked GCC boys fell, 3-1, against second-seeded Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class 1A Boys’ Soccer Championship, also at Highmark Stadium.
On Saturday, top-seeded Bishop Canevin claimed its fifth consecutive district title with a 3-1 victory against Greensburg Central Catholic during the WPIAL Class 1A Girls’ Volleyball Championship at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center. GCC captured the first set, 25-15, but Bishop Canevin rallied for three straight wins, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20
All three GCC teams qualified for its respective state playoffs.
The opening round of the state soccer tournament is set for Tuesday. The Lady Centurions will meet Mercer, the District 10 champion, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Slippery Rock High School. The GCC boys are set to square off against McConnellsburg,the District 5 champion, 6 p.m. Tuesday at McConnellsburg High School.
The first round of the state girls’ volleyball tournament is also scheduled for Tuesday. The GCC girls are slated to face Bishop Guilfoyle, the District 6 champion, 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the opening round at Bishop Guilfoyle High School.
The GCC girls posted a lopsided win against Eden Christian Academy in the first round of the district playoffs and picked up a 2-1 overtime win versus Riverside in the quarterfinals. The GCC girls edged out Freedom Area in the semifinals to reach the championship.
The GCC boys routed Chartiers Houston in the opening round of the district playoffs, and scored a four-goal win against Springdale in the quarterfinals. The Centurions rallied in the semifinals to beat Eden Christian Academy and punch their ticket to the finals.
The GCC girls’ volleyball team, a No. 3 seed, swept South Side in the first round and beat Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 3-1, in the quarterfinals. The Lady Centurions had to rally past No. 7 California Area in the district semifinals.
