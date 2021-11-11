The rematches are officially set.
The Greensburg Central Catholic soccer teams will take to West Allegheny, while the Lady Centurions’ volleyball team plays a little farther north.
The GCC boys’ soccer team, runners-up in the WPIAL, kicks it off when the Centurions meet Eden Christian Academy, third-place finisher in the WPIAL, during the PIAA Class 1A Quarterfinals, noon Saturday at West Allegheny High School.
The GCC girls, also runners-up in the WPIAL, follow it up with a contest against Freedom Area, also the third-place finishers in the WPIAL, during the PIAA Class 1A Quarterfinals, 2 p.m. Saturday at West Allegheny High School.
The GCC girls’ volleyball team, runners-up in the WPIAL, will meet District 9 champion Clarion Area, 2 p.m. Saturday at Slippery Rock High School during a PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal-round contest.
The GCC boys rallied to defeat Eden Christian, 6-5, in overtime during the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals. The GCC girls, twice, led by two goals during its WPIAL Class 1A semifinal-round contest against Freedom Area before securing a one-goal victory.
The PIAA Class 1A semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday. If the GCC girls win, the Lady Centurions will have a rematch with WPIAL Class 1A champion Steel Valley or West Branch, the District 6 champion.
If the GCC boys win, the Centurions will face WPIAL Class 1A champion Winchester Thurston or Mercer, the District 10 champion.
If the GCC girls’ volleyball team wins, the Lady Centurions will meet Bishop Canevin, the WPIAL Class 1A champion, or Cochranton, the District 10 champion. GCC fell, 3-1, against Bishop Canevin during the WPIAL Class 1A championship match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.