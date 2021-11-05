It’s a big weekend for Greensburg Central Catholic athletics.
The Centurions’ football team is in first-round playoff action tonight — No. 8 GCC hosts No. 9 Our Lady Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. at Hempfield Area High School — but that’s not all.
The Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer team, the girls’ soccer team, and girls’ volleyball team will all compete for a WPIAL Class 1A championship. All three teams have already qualified for its respective state playoffs.
The GCC girls’ soccer team kick it all off, 6 p.m. tonight, as the top-seeded Centurions battle No. 3 Steel Valley for the WPIAL Class 1A Girls’ Soccer Championship at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The top-seeded GCC boys will follow, 8 p.m. tonight against No. 2 Winchester Thurston during the WPIAL Class 1A Boys’ Soccer Championship, also at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The No. 3-seeded GCC girls’ volleyball team is in action, 1:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 1-ranked Bishop Canevin at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.
The GCC girls routed No. 16 Eden Christian Academy in the first round before a 2-1 overtime win against No. 8 Riverside in the quarterfinals. The Lady Centurions scored a 4-3 victory against No. 5 Freedom Area in the semifinals to clinch their spot in the championship.
The GCC boys also picked up a big first-round win against No. 16 Chartiers Houston before a 4-0 victory versus No. 8 Springdale in the quarterfinals. The Centurions had to rally for a 6-5 overtime win against No. 5 Eden Christian Academy to reach the district title game.
The GCC girls swept No. 14 South Side in the first round before a 3-1 win against No. 6 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals. The Lady Centurions had to rally for a 3-2 victory against No. 7 California Area in the semifinals earlier this week to punch their ticket to the title match.
The GCC boys are in the district title game for the fourth straight year. Last season, GCC edged Winchester Thurston, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class 1A championship, but eventually lost against Faith Christian, 5-1, in the state title match.
Bishop Canevin is the defending WPIAL Class 1A champion. The Lady Crusaders have won the last four championships and six in the previous nine years. GCC’s last WPIAL Class 1A championship came in 2016.
Last season, the GCC girls edged out Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3-2, for the WPIAL Class 1A championship. The Lady Centurions lost in the state championship game, 4-1, against Southern Columbia.
