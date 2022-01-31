The Greensburg Central Catholic boys’ basketball team had four players hit double figures Sunday on its way to an 82-56 rout of Greater Latrobe at The Shootout at Seton Hill at Seton Hill University.

GCC (12-1 overall) led 18-11 after the first quarter and pushed its advantage to nine points, 37-28, by halftime.

The Centurions didn’t let up after the break, outscoring GL 25-18 in the third quarter and 20-10 in the final frame.

Tyree Turner paced GCC with 20 points, including a 6-for-6 showing at the free throw line.

Brevan Williams (17 points), Franco Alvarez (16) and Ryan Appleby (14) also reached double digits for the winners.

Greater Latrobe (6-11), which saw its two-game winning streak snapped, got a game-high 21 points from Landon Butler and nine from Chase Sickenberger. Twelve of Butler’s points came in the third quarter.

Greater Latrobe resumes section play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Franklin Regional.

———

GREATER LATROBE (56)
M. Butler 1-0-2; Davis 1-0-2; L. Butler 10-0-21; Sickenberger 4-0-9; Wetzel 1-1-3; Mondock 1-0-2; Marucco 1-0-3; Tatsch 1-1-3. Totals, 20-2(5)—56 GR. CENTRAL CATHOLIC (82)
Turner 7-6-20; Williams 8-1-17; Appleby 6-2-14; Alvarez 7-2-16; Semelka 2-2-6; Parsons 3-0-8; Walker 0-1-1. Totals, 33-14(24)—82 Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 11 17 18 10 — 56 GCC 18 19 25 20— 82 Three-point field goals: GL: L. Butler, Marucco, Sickenberger; GCC: Parsons-2

