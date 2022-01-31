The Greensburg Central Catholic boys’ basketball team had four players hit double figures Sunday on its way to an 82-56 rout of Greater Latrobe at The Shootout at Seton Hill at Seton Hill University.
GCC (12-1 overall) led 18-11 after the first quarter and pushed its advantage to nine points, 37-28, by halftime.
The Centurions didn’t let up after the break, outscoring GL 25-18 in the third quarter and 20-10 in the final frame.
Tyree Turner paced GCC with 20 points, including a 6-for-6 showing at the free throw line.
Brevan Williams (17 points), Franco Alvarez (16) and Ryan Appleby (14) also reached double digits for the winners.
Greater Latrobe (6-11), which saw its two-game winning streak snapped, got a game-high 21 points from Landon Butler and nine from Chase Sickenberger. Twelve of Butler’s points came in the third quarter.
Greater Latrobe resumes section play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Franklin Regional.
