The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team continued to cruise, while the Greater Latrobe boys turned in its best performance of the season in a losing effort.
GCC defeated Geibel, 156-192, during a WPIAL Section 1-AA match Thursday at Mount Odin, while the Greater Latrobe boys narrowly fell against Hempfield Area, 211-216, in Section 1-AAA play at Greensburg Country Club.
Meghan Zambruno shot a 3-under-par-34, leading the GCC girls to victory against Geibel. Sister Ella Zambruno played at even par 37, while Izzy Aigner fired a 42. Angie Dewicki contributed a 43 and Liv Kana a 47 for the Lady Centurions.
Caroline Konieczny led Geibel with a 39, while sister Claire Konieczny followed with a 43. Audra Holonich contributed a 54, while Kharisma Zylka followed with a 56 and Paige Karpiak a 60.
Senior captain Dom Atkinson led the Greater Latrobe (1-8, 1-9) boys with a 6-over-par-41 during the Wildcats’ loss against Hempfield Area. Jake Pavlik ended one stroke back with a 7-over-par-42, while Owen Miele contributed an 8-over-43. Alex DiBernardo shot a 9-over-44, while Ben Ridilla fired a 46, two strokes back from the rest of the pack.
Pavlik, Atkinson and DiBernardo all ended the round with birdies. Pavlik and Miele carded four pars, while Atkinson and Ridilla had three for the consistent Wildcats.
Caleb Prola led Hempfield Area with a 4-over-par-39, while Lucas Anderson and Conner Iarussi both shot a 7-over-par-42. Austin Corona shot an 8-over-43 and Tyler Mull a 45 for the Spartans.
Greater Latrobe is back in action during next week’s Section 1-AAA qualifier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.