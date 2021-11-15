It will be another rematch for the Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ soccer team.
The Lady Centurions, runners-up in the WPIAL, advanced to the state semifinals with a narrow 1-0 victory against Freedom Area, the third-place finisher in the WPIAL, during the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 1A State Girls’ Soccer Championships at West Allegheny High School.
Unfortunately for the GCC boys’ soccer and Lady Centurions’ girls’ volleyball teams, their respective seasons ended on Saturday.
Eden Christian Academy, the third-place finisher in the WPIAL, squeezed by the WPIAL runner-up GCC boys, 1-0, while the WPIAL runner-up Lady Centurions were swept, 3-0, by District 9 champion Clarion Area, both in PIAA Class 1A state quarterfinal-round games at West Allegheny and Slippery Rock High Schools, respectively.
The GCC girls’ soccer team will face WPIAL champion Steel Valley, during the PIAA Class 1A Girls’ Soccer State Semifinals, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Elizabeth Forward High School. Steel Valley routed District 6 champion West Branch, 5-0, during Saturday’s state quarterfinal-round.
The GCC girls were ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL tournament when the Lady Centurions lost, 2-1, against No. 3 Steel Valley in the WPIAL Class 1A Championship match at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh. The rematch will take place on Tuesday in Elizabeth with a spot in the state championship game on the line.
The GCC girls, twice, led by two goals during its WPIAL Class 1A semifinal-round contest against Freedom Area before securing a one-goal victory. The Lady Centurions landed a second consecutive one-goal victory. This time, Riley Kerr had the game-winner, which advanced the GCC girls to the state semifinals.
The GCC boys rallied to defeat Eden Christian, 6-5, in overtime during the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals. Ryan Merrick scored the only goal of the game for Eden Christian on Saturday in the final 90 seconds of the match.
Clarion swept the GCC girls on Saturday by identical 25-22 margins in the first two games before a 25-17 victory to complete the sweep.
