Dominance.
The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team rolled to yet another championship, easily capturing the district title during the WPIAL Class 2A Girls Golf Team Championship on Monday at Connoquenessing Country Club in Ellwood City.
The Lady Centurions cruised to their sixth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship on Monday. GCC posted a team score of 320, which was 99 strokes better than second-place Geibel.
“The 320 score is a record for us, and possibly in the history of the WPIAL,” GCC coach Gerry Police said. “The winning margin is a testament to us having a very good day, and does not take anything away from the efforts of the other teams.”
Sewickley Academy was the last team to win a district championship other than GCC in Class 2A, taking the title in 2014.
GCC started its course of dominance in 2015 and the run continued through Monday. It was far and away the Lady Centurions’ largest margin of victory, outpacing — and nearly doubling — the 51-stroke margin in 2019 against second-place Central Valley. GCC, which edged out Central Valley by three strokes for the 2016 championship — the Lady Centurions’ slimmest margin — has won its six WPIAL titles by 203 combined strokes.
Now, the focus shifts to another state championship. GCC seeks a third consecutive PIAA Class 2A Team State Championship, Monday, Oct. 26 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
The Lady Centurions successfully defended their state championship last season, as GCC has been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf in the state the previous five seasons. The Lady Centurions edged out Hickory by four strokes at last year’s PIAA Class 2A Team State Championships.
“We are looking forward to states, knowing that the competition will be strong as it always is,” Police said.
The Lady Centurions made it look easy on Monday. Junior Meghan Zambruno led the charge with a 77, while her sister, Ella Zambruno, finished two strokes back at 79. Freshman Izabela Aigner shot an 80, while senior Angelika Dewicki fired an 84.
The GCC foursome is also headed to the PIAA Class 2A Individual State Championship at Heritage Hills in York. Meghan Zambruno finished second in the district individually last week, while Ella Zambruno captured third, Dewicki fourth and Aigner fifth. Meghan Zambruno finished fourth in the state individually last season, while Dewicki also competed in the state championship, individually and captured 13th-place.
The Lady Centurions will have an opportunity to celebrate their most recent success last week and on Monday before focusing on the state championships — both individually, and as a team.
“This was a great win for the girls,” Police said. “It was a reward for their hard work.”
