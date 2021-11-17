The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ soccer team is headed back to Hershey.
The Lady Centurions extracted revenge on Tuesday with a bigger win, as GCC scored a narrow 2-1 victory against Steel Valley during a PIAA Class 1A semifinal-round state playoff game at Elizabeth Forward High School.
GCC will face Southern Columbia, 11 a.m. Saturday for the PIAA Class 1A Girls Soccer State Championship at Hersheypark Stadium. Southern Columbia, the District 4 champion, shut out South Williamsport, 2-0, during its state semifinal-round game played on Tuesday.
The GCC (18-2) girls were ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL tournament earlier this month when the Lady Centurions lost, 2-1, against No. 3 Steel Valley in the WPIAL Class 1A Championship match at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.
GCC prevailed in Tuesday’s rematch. And now, the Lady Centurions seek another measure of revenge.
Southern Columbia (19-7) also defeated GCC, 2-1, during last year’s state championship game in Hershey. The GCC girls nearly completed an unbeaten season last year — which would have been a first in program history — but Southern Columbia dealt the Lady Centurions their lone blemish in the state title match with a one-goal victory.
GCC, in the state semifinals for the third straight year, is in the state championship game in consecutive years and the fourth time in nine seasons. GCC last won a state championship in 2013, ironically with a 2-1 win against Southern Columbia, before falling in the state title game against Trinity the next year.
GCC seeks a third state championship in program history on Saturday. The Lady Centurions will get their chance following Tuesday’s win against Steel Valley. Sara Felder scored in the 50th minute to give GCC a 1-0 lead. Addison Vacanti quickly added to the lead. She made it a 2-0 game, scoring the eventual game-winner from a Felder shot.
Steel Valley’s Caitlin Perhacs scored on a Kelsey Salopek free kick, trimming the gap to one goal. But that was the final, as the GCC defense held firm, sending the Lady Centurions back to the state championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.