The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ soccer team suffered a 4-0 defeat against Southern Columbia during the PIAA Class 1A State Soccer Championship on Saturday at HersheyPark Stadium.
Southern Columbia, the District 4 champion, also defeated GCC, 2-1, during last year’s state championship game in Hershey. The GCC girls nearly completed an unbeaten season last year – which would’ve been a first in program history – but Southern Columbia dealt the Lady Centurions their lone blemish in the state title match with a one-goal victory.
Southern Columbia (20-7) did it again on Saturday, handing GCC (18-3) its third loss of the season.
Southern Columbia jumped on GCC early on Saturday. Loren Gehret scored less than 90 seconds into the match. Gehret, who had both goals in last year’s state title game, struck again soon after. In the 20th minute, Gehret figured in on Southern Columbia’s third goal, scored by Cassidy Savitski. Gehret set up Summer Tillett on a corner kick for the lone goal of the second half.
GCC reached the state semifinals for the third straight year. The Lady Centurions advanced to the state championship match in consecutive years and the fourth time in nine seasons. GCC last won a state championship in 2013, ironically with a 2-1 win against Southern Columbia, before falling in the state title game against Trinity the next year.
GCC tried for its third state championship in program history.
The GCC girls were the top seed in the WPIAL tournament. The Lady Centurions blasted Eden Christian Academy in the first round before an overtime win against Riverside in the quarterfinals. GCC beat Freedom Area in the district semifinals before losing to Steel Valley in overtime during the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
GCC opened the state tournament with a one-goal victory against District 10 champion Mercer before a second straight win versus Freedom Area in the state quarterfinals. GCC was able to extract revenge against Steel Valley during the state semifinals, but fell to Southern Columbia in the state title match.
