The Greensburg Central Catholic girls golf team continued its unbeaten season Tuesday, while the Derry Area girls and Greater Latrobe boys both fell in section matches.
GCC scored a 151-222 victory against Southmoreland in a Class 2A Section 1 matchup at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Geibel Catholic defeated Derry Area, 178-255, in a Class 2A Section 2 contest, while Hempfield Area topped Greater Latrobe, 225-231, in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 play at Latrobe Country Club.
Meghan Zambruno was the overall low medalist for GCC at 34. Izzy Aigner and Angie Dewicki both came in at 38. Ella Zambruno carded a 41, while Liv Kana shot a 47.
Kendall Yuhouse posted a team-low with a 48 for Southmoreland.
Ariella Eisworth led the Lady Trojans with a 53 in the Derry Area’s defeat.
Caroline Konieczny shot a 40 for the Lady Gators and Claire Konieczny fired a 43. Paige Karpiak came in at 48, and Audra Holonich shot a personal-best 47 for Geibel.
The Lady Trojans continue to see some growth with all five starters coming in with scores in the 50s.
Bethany Dixon carded a 55, with Grace Morcheid posting a 58 and Gianna Copelli a 59.
Derry Area next faces GCC, 3 p.m., Monday at Latrobe Elks Golf Course.
Owen Miele was Greater Latrobe’s low medalist with a 44, while Jake Pavlik shot a 9-over-36 for the Wildcats, who fell to 1-6 in section play and 1-7 overall.
Ben Ridilla shot a 46, with Alex DiBernardo and Dom Atkinson both carding a 12-over-36. Logan Byrd finished with a 51.
Miele shot a birdie, while Pavlik led Greater Latrobe making four pars.
Hempfield’s Tyler Mull shot the day’s low-score with a 6-over-par, while Austin Corana was two strokes behind at 44. Lucas Anderson and Conner Iarussi both came in at 46, with Dom Vallano shooting an 11-over-par.
Greater Latrobe hosts Armstrong, 3:30 p.m., Wednesday at Latrobe Country Club.
