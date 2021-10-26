The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team placed second in the state for the second consecutive season.
Hickory won the PIAA Class 2A Team State Golf Championship on Monday, outlasting the GCC girls by 14 strokes. Hickory claimed the state title with a plus-nine 225, while GCC ended at 239, good for 23 over par as a team.
Meghan Zambruno led GCC with a 3-over-par-75. Izzy Aigner followed at 7-over-par-79, and Ella Zambruno shot an 85 for the Lady Centurions. Olivia Kana fired a 92 and Tyler Zierski a 102, but they were not included in the scoring.
North East finished third in the state, one stroke behind GCC with a plus-24, while Loyalsock followed in fourth. Central Valley claimed fifth in the state and Westmont Hilltop sixth.
The Lady Centurions have been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf in the state the previous seven seasons. GCC also finished second in the state during the 2020 PIAA Class 2A Team State Championships. The Lady Centurions were looking for a third consecutive team state championship in 2020.
Meghan Zambruno finished in a tie for second place in the state during the PIAA Class 2A Individual Girls’ State Championship earlier this month. She placed fifth in the state last season and fourth in the state a year earlier.
Ella Zambruno finished tied for 10th in the state individually, while Aigner was right behind Ella Zambruno. Kana tied for 26th in the state. Ella Zambruno finished in a ninth-place tie in the state, individually last season, while Aigner ended in an 11th-place tie in the state in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.