It was their best score ever in state championship competition.
It just wasn’t enough to claim the title.
The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team fell just short of another team state championship.
GCC finished second in the state as a team during Monday’s PIAA Class 2A Team State Championships on Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
The Lady Centurions sought a third consecutive PIAA Class 2A Team State Championship. Though the Lady Centurions didn’t grab the ultimate prize, they have now been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf in the state the previous six seasons.
“The girls played their best and I am very proud of how they did under some tough conditions,” GCC coach Gerry Police said.
North East, the District 10 representative, won the Class 2A Team State Championship with a 25-over-par, 241. The Lady Centurions ended six strokes back at 31-above-par-247 for second place in the state. Elk Lake, a District 2 school, placed third at plus-49, while Westmont Hilltop, of District 6, captured third at 91 above par.
Lydia Swan, of North East, carded a 3-under-par, while Anna Swan shot a 1-over-par to lead the Lady Bobcats.
“North East’s Swan sisters combined to finish at plus-1, which was tough to beat,” Police said.
Taylor Urban also came in at plus-24 for North East, but the Swan sisters ruled the day.
Lydia Swan started at hole No. 10 with an even par before carding three birdies and a bogey to end at 2-under par on the front nine. Swan, who finished third in the state individually last week, started the back nine with a bogey, but registered a hole-in-one on No. 8, the penultimate hole to eventually end at 3-under par. Anna Swan, who ended tied with GCC’s Angelika Dewicki individually last week, had three bogeys, a double and a birdie.
GCC’s Meghan Zambruno guided the Lady Centurions with a 5-over-par, while Dewicki carded a 12-over-par, and Ella Zambruno shot a 14-over-par to also figure into the scoring. Izabela Aigner also fired a 14-over — 10 strokes better than North East’s third golfer and 23 strokes better than the Lady Bobcats’ fourth — but fourth-place golfers do not factor into the final scoring, or GCC would have claimed another state title.
Meghan Zambruno tallied three bogeys on the front nine and two more on the back nine for her plus-5. Dewicki finished with three birdies, five bogeys, five doubles at plus-12. Ella Zambruno carded two birdies, five bogeys, and four doubles in a 14-over-par.
The Lady Centurions were looking for a third straight state title on Monday.
GCC successfully defended its state championship last season by edging out Hickory by four strokes. Two seasons ago, the margin was narrower, as GCC defeated Sewickley Academy by just two strokes to capture the state championship. Meghan Zambruno, Ella Zambruno and Dewicki were on that state title-winning team two years ago.
GCC won its sixth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship earlier this month. The Lady Centurions cruised to the title, posting a margin that was 99 strokes better than second-place Geibel.
The GCC girls had four golfers finish among the top 11 in the state individually this season. Meghan Zambruno finished fifth in the state individually, while Dewicki was in a seventh-place tie with Anna Swan, of North East. Zambruno was fourth in the state last season, while Dewicki was 13th in the state, individually. Ella Zambruno ended in a ninth-place tie, individually in the state this season, while Aigner secured an 11th-place tie in the state.
The four GCC golfers finished among the top five in the WPIAL, individually this season. Meghan Zambruno was second in the district, Ella Zambruno captured third, Dewicki was fourth and Aigner fifth.
