The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf team picked up a win against Ligonier Valley, while the Derry Area girls fell against Mount Pleasant Area.
The GCC girls moved to 4-0 in WPIAL Section 1-AA action with a 159-224 victory against the Lady Rams at Mount Odin Golf Course, while Derry Area fell, 208-244, against Mount Pleasant Area at Latrobe Elks, in the same section.
Meghan Zambruno shot an even par 37 to lead the Lady Centurions, while Ella Zambruno finished two strokes back at 2-over-par-39. Angela Dewicki shot a 41, while Izzy Aigner ended one stroke back at 42 for the Lady Centurions.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley with a round of 48, while Lauren Brant finished at 55. Amanda Woods shot a 60 and Rebecca Blotzer finished with a 61.
Mount Pleasant Area’s Alli Tepper led all scorers with a 48 to pace the Lady Vikings (2-1) against Derry Area. Gianna Copelli paced Derry Area (0-4) with a 55, while Natalie Miller, Hailey Morgan and Tepper all earned individual wins for the Lady Vikings. Derry Area’s Allie Chamberlain and Mount Pleasant Area’s Emily Eutsey played to a draw.
