Greensburg Central Catholic’s state quarterfinal matchup is now set in the PIAA Class 1A girls soccer playoffs.
The Lady Centurions will play West Branch, the District 6 champion, noon on Saturday at Norwin Senior High School. The Lady Warriors scored a 2-1 overtime victory against District 5 champion Fannett-Metal on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals.
Saturday’s victor will move onto the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and will face the winner of District 9 champion Redbank Valley and District 10 champion Cambridge Springs.
The Lady Centurions reached the state semifinals last year, but fell, 4-1, to Shady Side Academy — the same team that edged GCC in the 2019 WPIAL championship, 2-1.
GCC (10-0, 16-0) clinched a spot in the state playoffs with a 3-2 win against Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class 1A Championship last Thursday.
On the boys side, the Centurions face District 5 champion Rockwood Area in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs 2 p.m. Saturday. A win will pair GCC (11-1, 15-1) with District 6 champion Belleville Mennonite or District 9 champion Brockway on Nov. 17.
The GCC boys qualified for the PIAA playoffs with a 3-2 win against Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class 1A championship Saturday — the team’s second consecutive district title. The Centurions defeated Winchester Thurston in last year’s WPIAL final, 1-0, but later fell to the Bears in the state playoffs, 2-1.
