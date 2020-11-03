With an 8-4 victory against South Side Beaver on Monday, the Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ soccer advanced to the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
The undefeated Lady Centurions (10-0, 15-0) scored a four-goal win during the district semifinals Monday and will play No. 6 Our Lady of Sacred Heart (8-2, 12-2) in the final, 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Gateway.
Greensburg Central Catholic knocked off No. 16 Riverside, 3-0, in the opening round, and No. 8 Springdale, 8-0, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Last year, the GCC girls lost to Shady Side Academy, 2-1, in the district championship. Shady Side Academy also defeated the Lady Centurions, 4-1, in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals. GCC last won the WPIAL championship in 2017 when the Lady Centurions edged SSA for a 1-0 win. The Lady Centurions lost in the state semifinals against Shady Side Academy that season.
On the boys side, top-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic takes on No. 5 Springdale, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Norwin in a WPIAL Class 1A semifinals matchup.
If the Centurions (11-1, 13-1) beat Springdale (8-0, 12-1), they will play the winner of No. 2 Winchester Thurston and No. 6 Sewickley Academy in the championship, 3 p.m. Saturday at Gateway.
The Centurions won the WPIAL Class 1A championship last year with a 1-0 victory against Winchester Thurston, but fell, 2-1, to the same team during the semifinals round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
Also on Monday, Mount Pleasant Area fell 7-1 against Deer Lakes during a WPIAL Class 2A semifinals match.
The No. 6-seeded Vikings (11-1, 13-2) reached the district semifinals for the first time in program history.
Mount Pleasant Area missed the playoffs last year after going 7-6-1 in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 and 8-8-1 overall.
The No. 2-seeded Lancers (10-1, 14-1) will face No. 1 Shady Side Academy (11-1, 14-2), 5:15 p.m. Thursday at North Allegheny.
Deer Lakes fell, 4-3, to Quaker Valley in last year’s WPIAL Class 2A championship.
