For the past two years, it’s been a power struggle in WPIAL Class 1A boys soccer between Greensburg Central Catholic and Winchester Thurston.
But on Saturday, the Centurions staked their claim as top dog in District 7 with a 3-2 win against Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class 1A championship at Gateway High School.
It’s the second year in a row GCC’s boys topped Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL finals. Last year, the Centurions scored a 1-0 win in the district final, but fell, 2-1, against Winchester Thurston during the semifinals round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs. The 2019 district championship was the first for the GCC boys since 2009, when current Greater Latrobe coach Tom Kennedy led the program, winning his third and final title at the school. The program has won five district championships overall.
This year’s GCC (11-1, 15-1) team advances to play District 5 champion Rockwood in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs Saturday, Nov. 14. A win will send the GCC boys to the state semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The GCC girls are also in the state playoffs. The Lady Centurions are in action on Saturday after winning the district title last week.
The GCC boys split the regular season slate with Winchester Thurston after competing together in WPIAL Class 1A, Section 2. The Centurions won 3-2 at home on Sept. 29, but were shut out, 3-0, by the Bears on Oct. 5 — their only loss of the season.
Also Saturday, the No. 3-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ volleyball team fell, 3-0, against No. 1 Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class 1A championship at Fox Chapel High School.
The Lady Centurions were coached by Courtney Stynchula, a 2011 Greater Latrobe graduate. Stynchula, who has coached at GCC since 2016, led the Lady Centurions to a WPIAL title in her first year for the program’s third and most recent district championship. GCC advanced to win the PIAA state championship that year.
In a normal year, the Lady Centurions would have advanced to the PIAA Class 1A state playoffs as a WPIAL runner-up, but the district champion is the only one to advance this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
