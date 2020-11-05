Two teams from Greensburg Central Catholic won on Wednesday to advance to the district championship.
The GCC boys’ soccer team scored a 2-0 victory against No. 5 Springdale, while the Lady Centurions’ volleyball team defeated No. 7 Beaver County Christian, 3-1, as both are headed to the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
Tonight, the undefeated GCC girls’ soccer team (10-0, 15-0) will play No. 6 Our Lady of Sacred Heart (8-2, 12-2) in the WPIAL Class 1A final, 5:15 p.m. at Gateway. The Lady Centurions punched their ticket to the district championship, with an 8-4 victory against South Side Beaver on Monday.
For a second year in a row, the top-seeded Centurions (11-1, 14-1) will play No. 2 Winchester Thurston for the district title in boys soccer, 3 p.m. Saturday at Gateway.
GCC won the WPIAL Class 1A championship last year with a 1-0 victory against Winchester Thurston, but fell, 2-1, in the same slate during the semifinals round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
Winchester Thurston (11-1, 14-1) defeated No. 6 Sewickley Academy, 2-1, on Wednesday to advance to Saturday’s title match.
Also on Saturday, the No. 3 Lady Centurions will face top-seeded Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class 1A volleyball championship, 12 p.m. at Fox Chapel High School.
GCC reached the semifinals with a 3-0 opening-round win against No. 14 Northgate, before grabbing a 3-1 victory against No. 6 Eden Christian Academy in the semi final, Saturday.
Courtney Stynchula, head coach of the GCC girls’ volleyball team, is a 2011 graduate of Greater Latrobe High School. Stynchula took over the volleyball program GCC in 2016 when the Lady Centurions won their third and most recent WPIAL title. GCC also won a state championship that season.
In girls soccer, the Lady Centurions lost to Shady Side Academy, 2-1, in last year’s WPIAL Class 1A championship. SSA also defeated the GCC, 4-1, in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals.
The Lady Centurions’ last WPIAL title came in 2017 with a 1-0 win against Shady Side Academy — the same team that beat GCC later that season in the state semifinals.
