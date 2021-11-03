It was a big night for Greensburg Central Catholic athletics on Tuesday.
The GCC boys’ soccer team picked up a big victory, as did the Lady Centurion girls’ volleyball team in playoff action.
The top-seeded GCC boys rallied to defeat No. 5 Eden Christian, 6-5, in overtime during a WPIAL Class 1A boys’ soccer semifinal-round game played at West Mifflin Area. The No. 3-ranked Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ volleyball team also rallied for victory, defeating No. 7 California Area, 3-2, during a WPIAL Class 1A semifinal-round game played at Norwin Senior High School.
The GCC boys will play No. 2-seeded Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class 1A championship match, 8 p.m. Friday at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Freshman Jackson Vacanti scored the winning goal for the GCC boys, capping a wild comeback, as the Centurions trailed 3-0 and 4-1 during Tuesday’s semifinal. GCC also overcame a 5-3 halftime deficit. The Centurions scored the only two goals of the second half and the overtime game-winner.
The GCC boys will play in its fourth consecutive district championship game. Last season, GCC edged Winchester Thurston, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class 1A championship, but eventually lost against Faith Christian, 5-1, in the state title match.
The Centurions fell against Avonworth in the 2018 district title game, but they won the WPIAL Class 1A championship in 2019 with a 1-0 win against Winchester Thurston.
The GCC girls’ volleyball team will meet top-seeded Bishop Canevin during the WPIAL Class 1A championship match, 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.
The GCC girls trailed 2-0 before rattling off three consecutive wins against California Area. The Centurions fell behind 25-22 and 25-17, but won the final three games, 25-16, 25-14 and a 15-13 victory in the clincher.
Bishop Canevin is the defending WPIAL Class 1A champion. The Lady Crusaders have won the last four championships and six in the previous nine years. GCC’s last WPIAL Class 1A championship came in 2016.
The Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ soccer team is also in the district title game. The Lady Centurions face No. 3 Steel Valley, 6 p.m. Friday during the WPIAL Class 1A Championship game at Highmark Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.