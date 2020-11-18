It was a big night for local Westmoreland County athletics.
The Greensburg Central Catholic boys’ and girls’ soccer teams, in addition to the Franklin Regional girls’ volleyball team all advanced to the state championship games on Tuesday night.
The Greensburg Central Catholic girls were the first to punch its ticket to the state title game with a 7-0 whitewash of Cambridge Springs during the PIAA Class 1A semifinal at Norwin Senior High School. The GCC boys were next, as the Centurions came through in the nightcap with a narrow 2-1 victory against Brockway during a PIAA Class 1A semifinal, also at Norwin Senior High School. Franklin Regional also swept DuBois Area, 3-0, during a PIAA Class 3A state semifinal game played at Franklin Regional High School.
The GCC girls will face District 4 champion Southern Columbia, 11 a.m. Friday during the PIAA Class 1A state championship game at Hersheypark Stadium. The GCC boys are in action after the Lady Centurions in the Class 1A state championship on the boys’ side, 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hersheypark Stadium, against District 1 champion Faith Christian.
The Franklin Regional girls’ volleyball team advanced to its first-ever state championship, as the Lady Panthers meet District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic, 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A state title match at Cumberland Valley.
The unbeaten Lady Centurions (18-0) routed Cambridge Springs on Tuesday and advanced to the state title game for the first time since 2014 when they lost by three goals against Trinity, of District 3. The GCC girls last won a state championship the previous year, in 2013, when the Lady Centurions edged out Southern Columbia by a goal in the deciding match. They’ll get their chance at another state title win against Southern Columbia on Friday.
Southern Columbia has outscored the opposition, 15-0, in two state playoff games this season, defeating Moravian Academy and District 12 champion Conwell-Egan, 9-0, on Tuesday. GCC has put up similar numbers, besting the opposition by a 14-1 margin with wins against West Branch Area before routing Cambridge Springs on Tuesday.
Last season, GCC reached the state semifinals, but fell, 4-1, against Shady Side Academy. Shady Side Academy also defeated the Lady Centurions, 2-1, in the WPIAL championship last season. This season, the GCC girls qualified for the state playoffs with a 3-2 win against Our Lady of Sacred Heart, to capture the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
The GCC boys (17-1) defeated Brockway on Tuesday with a goal in the final 10 minutes of the game. GCC edged District 5 champion Rockwood, 3-2, in the state quarterfinals before the Centurions’, 2-1, victory against Brockway, of District 9, on Tuesday. District 1 champion Faith Christian also won a pair of games by one-goal margins, defeating Moravian Academy, 2-1, in the quarterfinals, before an overtime victory against Tulpehocken, of District 3 in Tuesday’s semifinal.
In each of the past two seasons, the Centurions fell in the state semifinals. Last season, Winchester Thurston knocked off GCC, 2-1, after the Centurions scored a 1-0 win in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game. In 2018, Avonworth bested GCC, 3-2, in the district title game and again, 1-0, in the state semifinals.
This time, it’s GCC advancing to the state championship game. This season, the GCC boys qualified for the state playoffs with a 3-2 win against Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class 1A championship. It was the team’s second consecutive district title.
The Franklin Regional girls rolled to sweeps in both state playoff matches. The Lady Panthers swept District 6 champion Bellefonte before a whitewash of District 9 champion DuBois Area on Tuesday. Scores were 25-19, 25-10 and 25-17.
The Lady Panthers will face District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic, which defeated York Suburban, of District 3, by a 3-1 margin on Tuesday. Bethlehem Catholic rallied to advance to the state championship, as scores were 20-25, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-20. Bethlehem Catholic also swept District 2 champion Berwick in the state quarterfinals.
Franklin Regional captured the WPIAL Class 3A championship as a No. 4 seed. The Lady Panthers swept Elizabeth Forward in the first round of the playoffs before a 3-2 win against No. 5 South Fayette in the quarterfinals. Franklin Regional, then upset top-seeded Beaver Area with a 3-0 sweep before besting No. 3-seeded Montour, 3-2 in the district championship match.
