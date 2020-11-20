History is on the line for the Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ and boys’ soccer teams during today’s PIAA Class 1A championship games.
The Lady Centurions (18-0) face District 4 champion Southern Columbia at 11 a.m., while the boys (17-1) take on District 1 champion Faith Christian at 1:30 p.m., both at Hersheypark Stadium. Both matches will be televised and streamed live on Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN).
If the girls win, they’ll become the first team in program history to finish unbeaten. If the boys win, they’ll capture their first-ever state championship.
Also this weekend, the Franklin Regional girls’ volleyball team will compete in its first-ever state championship, as the Lady Panthers meet District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic, 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A state title match at Cumberland Valley.
Franklin Regional reached the state title match after sweeps against District 6’s Bellefonte and District 9 champion DuBois Area on Tuesday in the semifinals. The Lady Panthers captured the WPIAL Class 3A championship as a No. 4 seed after defeating Montour, 3-2, in the district title match.
Jeannette’s football team also visits District 10 champion Reynolds for a PIAA Class 1A semifinal round game, 7 p.m. tonight at Reynolds Junior-Senior High School. The Jayhawks defeated Clairton, 45-14, to capture their 10th district title in school history. Friday’s semifinal will be livestreamed on Westmoreland Sports Network.
The Lady Centurions scored a 7-0 victory against Cambridge Springs on Tuesday during a semifinals match, reaching the state title game for the first time since a three-goal loss to Trinity in 2014. They last won a state championship in 2013 by defeating Friday’s opponent Southern Columbia, 2-1.
The GCC girls qualified for the state playoffs with a 3-2 win against Our Lady of Sacred Heart, to capture the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
On the boys side, the Centurions punched their ticket to the state title match with a narrow 3-2 win against District 9’s Brockway on Tuesday in the semis.
The boys reached the PIAA semifinals the past two seasons, but lost by a one-goal margin to Avonworth (in 2018) and Winchester Thurston last year. The Centurions, however, have now won back-to-back WPIAL championships, after qualifying for this year’s state playoffs with a 3-2 win against Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
Now, they are seeking their first-ever state title in program history.
