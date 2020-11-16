Both of Greensburg Central Catholic’s soccer teams advanced to the PIAA Class 1A semifinals with wins Saturday at Norwin Senior High School.
The undefeated Lady Centurions scored a 7-1 victory against District 10 champion West Branch, while the GCC boys narrowly defeated District 5 champ Rockwood Area, 3-2, as both squads are now two wins away from a state title.
The girls are back in action against Cambridge Springs, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin Senior High School. Cambridge Springs, the District 10 champion, edged Redbank Valley, 1-0, in double overtime Saturday to move on to Tuesday’s semifinal.
If the Lady Centurions (10-0, 17-0) win Tuesday, they’ll be paired with the winner of Southern Columbia and Conwell-Egan Catholic in the PIAA Class 1A championship game scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey.
The Lady Centurions last won the state title by defeating Southern Columbia, 2-1, in 2013. In the previous year, GCC defeated Conwell-Egan Catholic, 5-1, to win the PIAA championship.
Last year, GCC reached the state semifinals, but fell, 4-1, to Shady Side Academy. SSA also defeated the Lady Centurions, 2-1, in the WPIAL championship last season.
The girls qualified for the state playoffs by defeating Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 3-2, to capture the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
Also on Saturday, GCC’s boys (11-1, 16-1) edged Rockwood Area late to advance to the state semifinals. The Centurions will face District 9 champ Brockway Area, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin Senior High School.
The Rovers shut out Belleville Mennonite, 4-0, in their quarterfinal game Saturday.
With a win Tuesday, GCC would face the winner of District 1 champion Faith Christian or District 3 champ Tulpehocken in the PIAA championship, 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey.
In each of the past two seasons, the Centurions fell in the semifinal round of the PIAA playoffs. Last year, Winchester Thurston knocked off GCC, 2-1, after the Centurions defeated the Bears, 1-0, in the 2019 WPIAL Class 1A championship game. In 2018, Avonworth bested GCC, 3-2, in the district title game, and again, 1-0, in the state semis.
The GCC boys qualified for the PIAA playoffs with a 3-2 win against Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class 1A championship. It was the team’s second consecutive district title.
