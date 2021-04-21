The Greater Latrobe baseball team rallied in the seventh inning to tie the score, but host Gateway won, 9-8, on a walk-off during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 1 game on Tuesday.
The Gators swept the Wildcats in the two-game series after a come-from-behind 6-3 win on Monday. Greater Latrobe has now lost four out of its last five games, falling to 2-4 in section play and 6-6 overall.
Greater Latrobe led 4-1, but Gateway scored four runs in the third to take a one-run lead. The Wildcats briefly took a 7-5 advantage, but the Gators scored three runs over the fourth and fifth innings to reclaim a one-run lead. Tucker Knupp walked with the bases loaded to tie the score in the final inning, 7-7. However, Chase Frenchik scored the winning run as Taili Thompson reached on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Vinny Amatucci led the Wildcats offensively with three hits, including two doubles, crossing home twice. Logan Short doubled, singled and drove in two runs, scoring two, while Knupp singled twice and plated a run with two RBI. The Wildcats scored nine runs on 12 hits.
Knupp took the loss for the Wildcats, lasting one and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and one run, zero earned. Rayce King started for Greater Latrobe. King surrendered eight runs, four earned, on nine hits over five innings, with five strikeouts and a walk.
Carsen Engleka, Ryan Greggerson and Grady Otterman each singled twice, combining to drive in four runs. Thompson doubled with an RBI for Gateway, which scored nine runs on 11 hits.
Winning pitcher Luke Jackson lasted three innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out five and walking three. Will Roper threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Greater Latrobe struck first in the opening frame, as Chase Sickenberger scored when Knupp grounded out. Later in the second, Short hit a two-run double with two outs, plating Max Wilson and Landan Carns to put GL ahead, 3-0.
Roper grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Greggerson, to put Gateway on the board in the second. The Wildcats reclaimed a three-run lead, 4-1, in the third when Amatucci scored on a Wilson ground out. However, Gateway took the lead in the bottom of the inning when two runs scored during an error on Greggerson’s infield grounder, and two more Gators crossed when Jackson reached on an infield error.
Greater Latrobe leveled the score, 5-5, when Amatucci stole home during Clay Petrosky’s at bat in the fourth. During the next at bat, Erik Batista drove in Knupp and Petrosky on a two-run single to center to make it 7-5.
Gateway knotted the score, 7-7, in the fourth, with Engleka’s RBI single followed by Joe Schulte’s sacrifice fly, which plated Nate Demchak. In the fifth, Roper scored on Thompson’s RBI double to put Gateway ahead, 8-7.
But the Wildcats weren’t done yet.
In the top of the seventh, Carns walked, Short singled and Amatucci reached on a dropped third strike to load the bases with two outs. That’s when Knupp walked on a 3-1 count, scoring Carns, the game’s tying run.
However, Roper singled and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the seventh. Then Thompson hit a fly ball with two outs and Frenchik scored the winning run on an error.
Greater Latrobe made four errors to Gateway’s one.
The Wildcats have outscored their opponents by 12 runs in their six wins this season, including three victories by one-run margins. However, Tuesday was also Greater Latrobe’s third defeat decided by one run — the first on a walk-off.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with wins against Ohio-based Upper Arlington and Baldwin, before suffering one-run exhibition defeats against Indiana Area and Mount Lebanon. The Wildcats bounced back with two wins against McKeesport Area in their first back-to-back section series of the season — winning both games in late fashion. After hanging on for a one-run exhibition win against Hempfield Area, the Wildcats were outscored by a combined 27-4 margin against Franklin Regional in consecutive section losses.
Prior to getting swept by Gateway, Greater Latrobe downed Fox Chapel, 8-7, when Petrosky hit a walk-off in extra innings.
The Wildcats have four section games remaining, starting with a back-to-back series against Kiski Area (1-3, 3-4) next Tuesday and Wednesday, and then Penn-Trafford the following week.
Greater Latrobe sits in fourth place in Section 1-5A.
———
Greater Latrobe Gateway ab r h ab r h
Short 5 0 2 Demchak 3 2 1 Sickenbrgr 3 1 1 Engleka 4 1 2 Amatucci 5 2 3 Schulte 3 1 1 Knupp 3 1 2 Greggersn 3 2 2 Petrosky 4 1 1 Ross 3 0 0 Batista 4 0 1 Jackson 4 0 1 Wilson 4 1 1 Roper 4 1 1 Carns 1 2 1 Frenchik 0 1 0 Miele 2 0 0 Otterman 3 1 2 Krinock 0 0 0 Thompson 4 0 1 King 0 0 0 Longo 0 0 0 McKenna 0 0 0
Totals 31 8 12 Totals 31 9 11Gr. Latrobe 121 300 0 — 8 12 4Gateway 014 210 1 — 9 11 1 Doubles: Amatucci-2, Short (GL); Thompson (G) Strikeouts by: King-5, Knupp-0 (GL); Schulte-2, Roper-2, Jackson-5 (G) Base on balls by: King-1, Knupp-0 (GL); Schulte-1, Roper-4, Jackson-3 (G) Winning pitcher: Luke Jackson Losing pitcher: Tucker Knupp
