It was maybe — maybe — a span of two minutes of game time.
But it made all the difference.
During that stretch covering the end of the first half and the beginning of the second, Greater Latrobe went from one up to 11 down just like that.
And the Wildcats never really recovered, losing last Friday’s WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 basketball game, 84-63, at Gateway.
The defeat drops Greater Latrobe to 1-2 in the section and 1-3 overall.
“They’re big and athletic,” Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel said of the Gators. “It can turn on you quickly.”
Following the last of three lead changes in the first half, the Wildcats were ahead by one, 30-29, with less than two minutes to play after trailing by as many as seven in the first quarter.
But Gateway (2-1, 2-1) rattled off seven straight points to conclude the half and then five real quick to open the second. All of a sudden, Greater Latrobe was behind, 41-30.
“We started the game the way we wanted to,” Wetzel noted. “It was a good half of basketball.”
After the Gators scored the game’s first four points and Wetzel called a timeout at the 6:04-mark of the first quarter, the Wildcats eventually went in front, 13-12, on the first of three three-pointers by senior guard Frank Newill, who — with 21 points — led the team in scoring for the second game in a row.
However, Gateway got back-to-back treys from junior guard Will Kromka to go on top. Kromka and 6-foot-7 junior forward Ryan Greggerson both finished with 19 points off the bench to lead the Gators. The first quarter ended with Gateway holding a 22-16 edge despite three triples in the period by the Wildcats, including two from senior guard Ryan Sickenberger, who had 14 points.
Then, in the second, Greater Latrobe pulled to within one on four occasions — the last on a pair of free throws by sophomore guard Landon Butler for two of his 13 points — before senior guard Nick Rauco’s field goal made it 30-29 in favor of the Wildcats.
But Gateway regained a six-point lead, 36-30, at the break.
“Probably the only slip-up on our part was right before halftime,” Wetzel acknowledged “But I also felt that if we didn’t get back to it to begin the second half that we were going to be in a bad situation, and that’s what happened.
“But I thought our guys never relented. Gateway was just too much for us.”
A three by sophomore guard Jaydon Carr, another player who did not start but was in double figures for the Gators with 12 points, and a basket from Kromka gave Gateway a 41-30 advantage early in the third quarter. From there, the Gators continued to pull away.
It was a 15-point lead, 53-38, on a three-pointer by sophomore guard Michael Stevenson, the fourth Gateway player to reach double digits in scoring (10 points) in a reserve role. Greater Latrobe briefly had the deficit down to 10 points at 53-43, but needed a trey from junior guard Chase Sickenberger at the buzzer to get the Wildcats within 60-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
“For us to battle like we did was important,” Wetzel offered. “That game could’ve turned ugly very fast.
“It’s hard to try and run uphill against (Gateway). You kind of have to try and plug away if you can.”
Gateway had the lead to 21 points at 73-52 midway through the final quarter. The closest the Wildcats came after that was a 17-point deficit.
Of their combined 60 points, the four leading scorers for Gateway had 37 come in the second half. That included 13 by Kromka, and 10 by Greggerson, whom the Wildcats had problems with inside.
“His length presents all kinds of issues,” Wetzel indicated. “If you do get past their first line of defense, you have to deal with him.
“And he’s not just tall. He’s athletic and strong, too, and that made it difficult to clear the boards.
“He just complements all of the athletes around him. And they’re bringing in big kids off the bench.
“But they have all-around quickness and athleticism. They’re just a really good team.”
Greater Latrobe nearly had four players in double figures in scoring, as well. Following Newill, Ryan Sickenberger and Butler for the Wildcats was Chase Sickenberger with nine while senior guard Drew Clair, the Wildcats’ other starter, who had four.
“Even if their stat line isn’t all that impressive, I think our guys are playing some pretty good basketball,” Wetzel stated. “And, at one point, we were forcing more turnovers than (the Gators) were. That part of it was keeping us close in the first half.
“I think we’re heading in the right direction. Of course, you’d like to get some wins. But as long as we’re getting better, that’s the name of the game.”
The Wildcats are away again, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in section play. They face Kiski Area in in their fourth road game out of five to open a condensed regular season because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“It’s another section game on the road. Clearly, it’s going to be another challenge,” Wetzel allowed.
“(The Cavaliers) rely mostly on a zone to apply pressure, whether it’s full-court, three-quarter-court or half-court.
“We’re going to have to be ready to play, there’s no doubt about it. It’s always hard to play section games on the road. And it’s a really big week for us.”
Greater Latrobe returns home, 7:30 p.m. Friday against Woodland Hills. The Wildcats then end first half of section play Jan. 26 at Penn Hills.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity fell to 0-3 in the section with a 74-60 loss against Gateway. Three players accounted for 39 of the Wildcats’ points as Ben Hamaty had 14, Drew Kozuch 13, and Luke Hamaty 12.
