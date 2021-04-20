The Greater Latrobe baseball team took an early lead, but visiting Gateway rallied for a 6-3 victory during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 1 game played Monday at Graham-Sobota Field.
The loss drops Greater Latrobe to 2-3 in section play and 6-5 overall, as the Wildcats have lost three of their last four games played overall, putting them in fourth behind Franklin Regional (5-0, 7-0), Gateway (3-1, 4-2) and Penn-Trafford (2-2, 5-3) in the section.
Greater Latrobe held a 2-0 lead on Monday against Gateway, but the Gators jumped in front with three runs in the top of the fourth. The Gators added to their lead with two in the fifth for a 5-2 advantage, and the Wildcats posted one in the bottom of the inning, but it wasn’t enough.
Logan Short paced Greater Latrobe offensively with three hits, including a double. Tucker Knupp also posted two hits, including a double and three RBI, while Landan Carns also crossed twice for the Wildcats, who produced three runs on six hits.
Alex Woodring took the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts and zero walks in four-and-two-thirds innings. Tommy Ciesielski and Tucker Knupp combined to allow one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks in relief.
Joe Schulte led Gateway at the plate with two hits, including a double, a run and two RBI. Ryan Greggerson also contributed two hits, including a home run and two RBI. Nate Demchak, Carsen Engleka and Grady Otterman all singled and scored for the Gators, who scored six runs on nine hits.
Greggerson also earned the mound win, allowing three earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
Greater Latrobe struck first in the third, as Short singled and Vinny Amatucci drew a two-out walk. Knupp then came through with a double to put the Wildcats in front.
Schulte doubled in Engleka to put the Gators on the board, and Greggerson followed with a RBI single to tie the game. Luke Jackson’s fielder’s choice plated Chase Frenchik to make it a 3-2 game.
Engleka’s sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth gave Gateway a two-run lead, while Schulte followed with a single to plate Demchak. Knupp singled in Carns in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the deficit to 5-3, but Greggerson’s solo shot in the top of the seventh sealed the win for Gateway.
Greater Latrobe enjoyed a strong early start to the season with wins in five of its first seven games, including a series sweep against McKeesport Area to open section play.
The Wildcats blanked Ohio-based Upper Arlington and downed Baldwin to open the season, then suffered narrow one-run exhibition defeats against Indiana Area and Mount Lebanon before sweeping McKeesport Area in their first back-to-back section series of the season.
The Wildcats scored five runs late and outlasted McKeesport Area in the 10th for an extra-innings victory, before putting up seven in the final inning the next day to complete the sweep against the Tigers. They won their third straight, jumping out to an early lead and hanging on late in an exhibition against Hempfield Area before consecutive losses against Franklin Regional.
The Wildcats were outscored by a 27-4 margin against the Panthers, but a controversial call aided Franklin Regional in the second win against Greater Latrobe. The Wildcats led the unbeaten Panthers by two runs, but a game-altering call at home plate went against Greater Latrobe, igniting Franklin Regional’s seven-run inning.
Clay Petrosky was the hero last Friday during an exhibition win against Fox Chapel Area. The Wildcats scored twice to force extra innings before Petrosky came through with a key hit in the eighth inning for a big win.
Now, the Wildcats seek another big win, 7 p.m. today in the second half of their back-to-back series at Gateway. They have four section games remaining after today, back-to-back series against Kiski Area (1-3, 3-4) and then Penn-Trafford the following week.
———
Gateway Greater Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Demchak 3 1 1 Short 4 0 3 Engleka 3 1 1 Sickenbrgr 3 0 0 Schulte 4 1 2 Amatucci 3 1 0 Greggersn 3 1 2 Knupp 4 0 2 Ross 4 0 1 Petrosky 2 0 0 Jackson 4 0 1 King 3 0 0 Roper 2 0 0 Batista 3 0 1 Otterman 3 1 1 Krinock 2 0 0 Longo 2 0 0 Woodring 2 0 0 Frenchik 0 1 0 Ciesielski 0 0 0 Clemens 0 0 0 Wilson 0 0 0 Carns 0 2 0 Miele 0 0 0
Totals 28 6 9 Totals 26 3 6Gateway 000 320 1 — 6 9 1Gr. Latrobe 002 010 0 — 3 6 2 Doubles: Knupp, Short (GL); Schulte (G) Home Run: Greggerson (G) Strikeouts by: Woodring-3, Ciesielski-1, Knupp-1 (GL); Greggerson-4, Otterman-0 (G) Base on balls by: Woodring-0, Ciesielski-2, Knupp-0 (GL); Greggerson-4, Otterman-1 (G) Winning pitcher: Ryan Greggerson Losing pitcher: Alex Woodring
