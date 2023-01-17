The Greater Latrobe Wildcats faced a Gateway Gator basketball team that was on a six-game winning streak dating back to before Christmas.
The Gators made it seven in a row with their 85-70 win against the host Wildcats (5-8, 1-4) Tuesday in a Class 5A, Section 3 contest.
“They are such a good team with really good hands,” Wildcats coach Brad Wetzel said. “We played right into that early on by dribbling too much. And quite frankly, we need our best rebounding/boxing out, we need to have our best fundamental game to have a chance against them and we didn’t have that tonight.”
The night started well for Latrobe as it took an early lead, but Gateway (10-3, 5-0) battled back to take a 25-15 lead after the opening quarter.
And from there Gateway controlled the pace of the game.
“We had it to six and eight points against an undefeated (in section) team, there is no shame in that. It is just to get over that mountain,” Wetzel said. “We are going to have to find something else. Right now, there are probably a bunch of guys in that locker room searching for where that is going to come from. It will probably be a collective step. Right now we are taking so many steps, but we are not willing to take it all and try and get over the top of that mountain. We are just walking right up and getting a peek of the other side.”
Gateway took a 44-33 lead into the half and while Latrobe would challenge in the second half, it could not overcome the early deficit.
The Wildcats’ John Wetzel led the Wildcats with 18 points, with Landon Butler adding 16 and Max Butler chipping 14 points. JaTawn Williams added 10 points for Latrobe’s double-digit scorers.
Tra Williams led Gateway with 18 points, with Jaydon Carr adding 17 points and MJ Johnson also chipping in 17 points.
“They are young and we know that, but it is midseason, we are going to have to find who we really are and find our best basketball,” Wetzel said.
The Wildcats will next travel to Laurel Highlands for a nonsection game on Jan. 20.
Greater Latrobe 68, Hempfield Area 54
The Lady Wildcats bounced back from its Monday loss to Penn-Trafford with a 68-54 win over Hempfield Area Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats had a big second half where they scored 40 of their 68 points to seal the win.
Elle Snyder led Greater Latrobe with 19 points, with Carley Berk adding 16 and Josie Straigis chipping in 15 points.
The Lady Wildcats will next host Oakland Catholic on Jan. 19.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
