Gateway gets past GL for section win

Greater Latrobe fell to host Gateway in WPIAL Class 5A, Section 3 boys’ basketball game Tuesday night, 64-52.
Gateway got off to the quicker start was it went up 20-16 at the close of the opening quarter. Greater Latrobe was hampered in the second quarter by posting five points as the Gators continued to pull away going up 31-21 at the half.
The Wildcats found their offense again in the third quarter as it scored 14 points, but it still wasn’t enough as Gateway had 15 points to lead 46-35 ending into the fourth quarter.
Greater Latrobe had its best scoring quarter in the fourth, where the Wildcats netted 17 points, but the gap was too much was the Gators prevailed in the end.
Landon Butler had 16 points to lead Greater Latrobe (2-9 section, 6-14 overall), scoring eight in the fourth quarter, including two three-pointers. Chase Sickenberger also scored in double digits for the Wildcats, tallying 12 points while Tyler Mondock added 10. John Wetzel chipped in nine.
Jayden Carr led the Gateway (8-3 section, 12-5 overall) with 16 points, while Ryan Gregerson added 14 points.
Greater Latrobe is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts section foe Kiski Area.
———
GREATER LATROBE (52)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.