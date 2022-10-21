In a 2000 study, researchers at University College London and Vue Cinema concluded that people who watched certain movies experienced improved mental focus and enhanced memory.
For Derry Area senior Elizabeth Kott, that movie/musical was “The Sound of Music,” and whatever it was, that movie worked considering she is currently at the top of her graduating class and has intentions of attending a prestigious university for public policy next fall.
“Ever since I can remember,” said Kott, a senior at Derry Area High School, “that musical has been a big part of my life.”
They say that art imitates life, so it was no coincidence that her mother was not only a fan of the musical as well — she actually played the lead role of Maria in high school, made famous by Julie Andrews.
“My parents are the most unbelievably kind people in my life,” Kott said. “They’re easily my biggest role models — the world needs more people like them. In fact, my friends even call my mom, ‘Mother Mary.’”
Besides her actual mother being her biggest inspiration, Kott also has another ‘mother figure’ at Derry Area, Mrs. Jennifer Welty, the gifted coordinator for the district. For Kott, who has earned a plethora of honors thus far in her academic career including the Arion Award, Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania 18 Under Eighteen Award Honoree, Carson Foundation Scholar, Distinguished Honors, and the ranking of first in her class, it has been Welty who has kept her grounded.
“Elizabeth is dedicated to academics and serving others,” said Welty, who has worked with Kott since second grade. “She is a shining example of a role model and an exceptional young leader.”
Along with musicals and a litany of other Derry Area activities, tennis is another one of Kott’s favorite things despite the coaching carousel she’s been on since eighth grade.
“I was the team manager in eighth grade when [coach] Tatone was here, then there were two others until Coach B.J. [Mikeska] and Coach Troy [Dolan] stepped up late this summer,” Kott reflected. “They didn’t know much about the sport, but honestly, it was refreshing because we knew that we didn’t have to impress them; we actually had to teach them.”
This chemistry worked as the No. 10-seeded Lady Trojans knocked off the No. 7-seeded Quaker Valley 3-2 in the first round of the WPIAL team playoffs led by the Trojans’ Danielle Dominick, Amber Platt, and Kott.
“Being second singles, it was exhilarating getting to play a strong role in the outcome of the season,” said Kott, with a smile on her face. “We left the court with a genuine excitement that I’ll always remember.”
But that wasn’t the only genuine excitement Kott experienced that day.
Earlier in the day, those students who were interested in doing the musical this upcoming winter were asked to come to the library for the reveal of this year’s production. To Kott’s and everyone else’s surprise, it was announced that the musical this year would be none other than “The Sound of Music.”
“I had asked Ms. Croll, one of the directors, if ‘The Sound of Music’ would be an option this year,” admitted Kott, “but she said that she ‘strongly disliked’ that musical. After it was announced, I looked at her and she just smiled and said, ‘I lied. I love that musical! I’m so thrilled!”
For those who have been reading this and wondering what “The Sound of Music” is and didn’t look it up yet, it is about how Maria becomes a governess of seven children, whose father was a strong-willed, no-nonsense naval captain. Instead of just maintaining the status quo of starkness and order, she brings love, life, and music into the fray.
In essence, Maria enters the house with one goal in mind: believing in the children and making their lives better.
Unprovoked, Kott shares the same sentiment as she enters the final act of her high school career.
“I owe all of my accomplishments and successes to the special teachers and the resources Derry Area has provided me,” said Kott.
“I believe in this place, and I want to leave a lasting impact on this community. To me, success means leaving something better than I found it.”
