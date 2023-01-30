Behind a career performance from freshman Jaden Gales, the St. Vincent men’s basketball team earned a 101-93 overtime victory over Washington & Jefferson College in front of a sellout crowd in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Saturday.

Gales continued his phenomenal rookie campaign by scoring 35 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, as the Bearcats (12-8, 8-7 Presidents’ Athletic Conference) avenged an early-season overtime loss to the conference-leading Presidents (14-6, 11-4 PAC).

