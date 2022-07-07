On Saturday, the 15th Annual Funny Car Nationals return to Keystone Raceway Park in New Alexandria.
Track promoter Greg Miller is anticipating 20 of the Nostalgia bodied funny cars at this event.
“We have 20 some cars coming plus fireworks after the final round,” said Miller.
“We are advertising on radio and TV, hopefully the fans come out to see this great show,” explained Miller.
Doug Fassl, the 2021 winner of the FCN, had an unfortunate on-track incident with his ‘71 Mach 1 Mustang Funny Car a few weeks ago, but Fassl says he’s ready to go.
“We put the last coat of paint on the front end on Sunday, it’s in the trailer and ready to go,” Fassl said.
The Sanborn, New York resident is looking forward to defending his title on Saturday.
“It occurred to me the other day that the dream I had as a little kid of driving a funny car has come true; I actually made it. Going out and winning the FCN last year was kind of surreal in a way that being the group’s biggest race of the year. Going there this year means so much to me as I’d like to win again to prove to myself that it wasn’t a fluke,” Fassl said.
There will be a test and tune session on Friday and a complete racing program on Saturday. The first round of the funny cars is scheduled to run at 6:30p.m.
GA RRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE
After almost two months on the sidelines, the Ligonier native returns to the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday in Atlanta.
TruBrand returns as the sponsor of the pink No. 15 for Atlanta as Smithley dons the helmet for his fifth Cup race of the season.
“With a pink car, I won’t be able to hide from anyone,” Smithley said. “It’s going to be a different weekend with one lap of practice and straight to qualifying, then lineup to race. It will be a little more intense and like a tighter speedway since the new configuration with new pavement.”
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
After a five-year absence, the 410 Sprints will return to the fast 3/8 mile on Friday, July 8. Their last visit saw Jack Sodeman, Jr. in victory circle. Promoters Mark McClellan and Kyle Smith wanted to bring the 410 Sprints back to Dog Hollow Speedway.
There have been five appearances of the 410s at DHS. Billy Dietrich of Aspers has three of those wins. Billy Dietrich is a regular at Lincoln Speedway in Hanover, PA. Rod George and Jack Sodeman Jr. have one each. George now races RUSH Wingless Sprints while Sodeman still competes in weekly 410 action.
There is no other 410 Sprint race in Western Pa. that night, so a good field of cars is expected on Friday. Johnstown’s Dan Shetler has indicated he will be in attendance on Friday.
The winner will receive $3000 of the $26,000 purse.
The RUSH Late Models, RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks, and 4
Cylinders will also be in action.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
Braeden Dillinger ended a dry spell by picking up the $2500 paycheck in the Crate Late Model feature at Latrobe Speedway on Saturday night. Tommy Dembowski won his first of the season in the Pro Stocks. Repeat winners were Anthony Monteparte in the Pure Stocks, Bob Pease in the Modified 4 Cylinders, and Joe Jacobs in the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
Ryan Frazee led the 30-lap Crate Late Model feature to the green for their $2500 to win the special event. Frazee led the first three laps before Braeden Dillinger worked his way past to take command. Dillinger was looking for his first win of the season, but sixth starting Michael Duritsky moved into second on lap three, and the two-set sail. Eighth place starting, Zach Gunn worked his way to third on lap three. Dillinger held off Duritsky through early cautions and drove off for win number one of the season. His last win came on July 24, 2021. Duritsky was second over Gunn, Michael Ott, and Matt Sponaugle.
It has been one year and one month since Tommy Dembowski was in victory lane at Latrobe Speedway. Dembowski started on the outside pole and made sure he was finding the winner’s circle tonight. He led all 15 laps holding off Brett Hutira and Todd Weldon; Brandon Doland and Anthony Monteparte completed the top five.
The Inaugural Charlie Field Sr. Memorial for the Crate Late Models this Saturday, July 9, has received added bonuses. Thanks to some great sponsors, the race will now pay the winner $1250 for the 24-lap event.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY
Welcomes NASCAR officials and Advanced Auto Parts on Saturday night, July 9, for a special presentation. Earlier this year, Jennerstown Speedway won the Advance My Track Challenge and $50,000 from a fan vote of local NASCAR tracks. NASCAR and Advanced Auto Parts will present the check and celebrate with local drivers and fans.
The celebration includes fireworks and a free $10 meal voucher for the first 500 fans. Free admission tickets are available at local Advanced Auto Parts stores in Somerset, Blairsville, Latrobe, and Johnstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.