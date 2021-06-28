Area Legion baseball teams played nine games this weekend, as Unity Township and Derry played six within American Legion District 31 play, while Latrobe played in a Wood Bat Classic in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Unity Township lost a two-run decision against Young Township, 3-1, the No. 3 team in the league, during a District 31 game played Friday night at Whitney Field. The Bulldogs fell the next day, 6-2, against West Hempfield in league play on Saturday at Larry Lint Field.
Derry lost its first three games of the weekend, but rebounded with a victory to close out the four-game set. The Eagles lost, 9-1, against first-place Bushy Run at Derry Area High School on Friday night, and they fell the following day, 8-1, against fourth-place Murrysville at Haymaker Park on Saturday. Derry lost the first game of a road doubleheader against Kiski Valley, 11-1, on Sunday at Freeport Community Park, before rebounding for a 5-1 victory in the nightcap.
Latrobe went 0-4 in the Morgantown, West Virginia Wood Bat Classic.
The Jethawks lost a pair of close games to open the tournament. They fell by identical 2-1 scores against Parkersburg, West Virginia and Steubenville before a 16-10 defeat against Berkeley, West Virginia, and closed the tournament with a 15-7 loss against Morgantown to fall to 8-8 overall.
Latrobe is currently 8-4 overall in league play and in fifth place. Derry is 7-9 overall and in seventh place, while Unity Township is in eighth with a 5-9 record.
This is the final week of American Legion District 31 play, as the league playoffs are set to begin on Tuesday, July 6. If the season ended today, Latrobe would travel to Murrysville for the opening game of the best-of-three series, while Derry would visit No. 2 Yough and top-seeded Bushy Run would host Unity Township.
Latrobe is riding a four-game losing streak overall, but the Jethawks have won five of six and eight of 10 in league play. Derry won the second game of the doubleheader against Kiski Valley, but prior to that game, the Eagles lost three straight and six of seven. Unity Township has lost its last four games, and nine of 10 overall.
Latrobe is scheduled to host Murrysville, 6 p.m. Monday at Legion-Keener Field, before a return game at Haymaker Park the following night. The Jethawks are slated to travel to Bushy Run, Hempfield East and Kiski Valley this week before closing the regular season with three home rivalry games against Derry — a Saturday doubleheader — and the annual Fourth of July contest against Unity Township.
Derry has a game scheduled against Hempfield East, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Derry Area High School, and another one at Young Township on Friday before Saturday’s doubleheader against Latrobe.
Unity Township has six games in seven days to close out the regular season. The Bulldogs are slated to host Yough, 6 p.m. Monday, and Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m. Tuesday, both at Whitney Field. Unity is scheduled to travel to Mount Pleasant on Wednesday prior to a pair of home games against West Hempfield and Bushy Run on Thursday and Friday, before the annual Fourth of July rivalry game against Latrobe at Legion-Keener Field.
Full statistics for Latrobe and Derry weekend games were not submitted to the Bulletin before Monday’s deadline.
W. Hempfield 6,
Unity Twp. 2
West Hempfield scored in the first five innings en route to a four-run victory against Unity Township on Saturday.
The game was tied, 1-1, after one inning before West Hempfield (2-11) scored the next three runs to open a 4-1 advantage. Both teams scored runs in the fourth, making it 5-2, after four complete before West Hempfield completed the scoring in the fifth.
Chase Sickenberger and Landon Carns both singled twice to lead Unity Township at the plate. Ryan Sickenberger and Tony Massari scored, as Unity produced two runs on six hits.
Zack Mazzoni suffered the pitching defeat with four strikeouts and six walks.
Sebek singled and scored three times to pace West Hempfield, while Kinno singled twice. Gage Wheaton doubled and scored, while Logan Hilland had a base hit and a run for West Hempfield, which put up six runs on six hits.
Sebek was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and three walks.
Unity Township opened the scoring, as Ryan Sickenberger reached on a two-base error and crossed on a Carns sacrifice fly. West Hempfield tied it following four straight walks.
West Hempfield took the lead for good in the second when it produced two runs. The hosts added one in the third, and Unity cut the deficit in half in the fourth when Massari walked, Jake Albaugh reached on an error and Massari came around on a fielder’s choice.
West Hempfield added the final two runs to close out the scoring.
Young Twp. 3,
Unity Twp. 1
Alex Woodring and Blake Fairman battled through five complete, but Young Township managed to edge out Unity Township for a two-run victory in the final two innings on Friday night.
Both pitchers tossed complete games, as Fairman picked up the victory with eight strikeouts and one walk, while limiting the Bulldogs to one run on just three hits. Woodring was just as sharp, giving up three runs on just six hits in his complete-game effort with three strikeouts and a walk.
Both teams scored one run in the sixth inning, but Young Township prevailed with a two-run seventh to escape with a victory.
Mason Seftas paced Unity at the plate with two singles, while Carns added a hit and Zack Mazzoni scored the Bulldogs’ lone run.
Brandin Staats singled three times and scored a run to guide Young Township offensively. Brice Laurenti singled and scored for Young Township, which put up three runs on six hits.
Young Township scored the game’s first run in the sixth inning, following a lead-off walk, stolen base and a Brady Yard sacrifice fly.
Unity tied it in the bottom of the inning when Alex Aiello led off with a walk. Mazzoni, the pinch runner, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single from Carns.
Young Township took the lead for good in the seventh when Laurenti and Nate Kavulic came through with RBI singles.
Unity Twp. W. Hempfield ab r h ab r h
R Sickenbrgr 4 1 0 Sebek 3 3 1 C Sickenbrgr 4 0 2 Resnik 3 0 1 Carns 3 0 2 Wheaton 3 1 1 Seftas 4 0 0 Begona 2 0 0 Massari 2 1 0 Terzlno 2 1 0 Albaugh 2 0 1 Kinno 3 0 2 Mazzoni 0 0 0 Hilland 2 1 1 Shaw 3 0 0 Rosbrugh 3 0 0 Stott 3 0 0 Bozich 1 0 0 Person 2 0 1 Sebek 0 0 0
Totals 27 2 6 Totals 22 6 6Unity 100 100 0 — 2 6 1W. Hemp. 121 110 x — 6 6 2 Doubles: Wheaton (WH) Strikeouts by: Mazzoni-4, Shaw-2, Stott-0 (UT); Sebek-1, Kinno-3 (WH) Base on balls by: Mazzoni-6, Shaw-5, Stott-2 (UT); Sebek-3, Kinno-0 (WH) Winning pitcher: Sebek Losing pitcher: Zack Mazzoni ———
Young Twp. Unity Twp. ab r h ab r h
Coleman 2 1 0 R Sickenbrgr 3 0 0 Fairman 3 0 0 Carns 3 0 1 Yard 2 0 0 Zezzo 0 0 0 Prugh 3 0 0 Golden 3 0 0 Staats 3 1 3 Seftas 3 0 2 Gaston 3 0 1 Massari 2 0 0 Laurnti 3 1 1 Albaugh 2 0 0 Templetn 0 0 0 Shaw 3 0 0 Smoyer 3 0 0 Woodring 0 0 0 Kavulic 3 0 1 Aiello 2 0 0 Mazzoni 0 1 0 Person 2 0 0
Totals 25 3 6 Totals 24 1 3Young Twp. 000 001 2 — 3 6 0Unity Twp. 000 001 0 — 1 3 0 Strikeouts by: Fairman-8 (YT); Woodring-3 (UT) Base on balls by: Fairman-1 (YT); Woodring-1 (UT) Winning pitcher: Blake Fairman Losing pitcher: Alex Woodring
