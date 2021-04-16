Frontier Club scored in four of five innings during a 12-1 victory against Derry Ukes in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Thursday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Frontier Club (2-0) led 2-1 through the first inning, but scored the game’s final 10 runs, including five in the second and three more in the third.
Michael Naggy led the offensive attack with three singles and two runs, while Jacob Hannah contributed two hits, including a double and two runs. Colin Michaels singled twice and scored a run, while Luke Nipar-Smith scored three runs and Tyler Bauer two for Frontier Club, which posted 12 runs on eight hits.
Aiden Cottom was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and a walk.
John Wasnick paced Derry Ukes with a hit and the team’s lone run. Anthony Monois suffered the loss with one strikeout and eight walks.
———
Frontier Club 253 020 0 — 12 8 0Derry Ukes 100 000 0 — 1 4 2 Doubles: Hannah (FC) Strikeouts by: Cottom-2, Nipar-Smith-2 (FC) Monios-1, Skwirut-4, Kintz-0 (DU) Base on balls by: Cottom-1, Nipar-Smith-1 (FC); Monios-8, Skwirut-6, Kintz-1 (DU) Winning pitcher: Ayden Cottom Losing pitcher: Anthony Monios
