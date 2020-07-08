Frontier Club and St. Anthony scored recent victories in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play.
Frontier Club defeated Derry Ukes, while St. Anthony also hit double digits in a win against VFW.
On Tuesday, Nakles and VFW tried to get a game in, but it was postponed because of excessive lightning delays and the league’s time limit rule. There were three delays during the game, including one prior to the start of the contest.
Nakles scored three runs in the bottom of the first and VFW responded with a nine-run second. Nakles tacked on two more runs, as VFW held a 9-7 advantage before the game was postponed in the bottom of the second with one out. The game is rescheduled for 8 p.m. Monday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Frontier Club 11,
Derry Ukes 1
Frontier Club scored a run in almost every inning for a 10-run victory against Derry Ukes.
Frontier Club (7-6) started it off with a five-run first and held an 8-1 lead through two innings. Frontier Club capped it off with a run in the third and two more in the fifth.
Anthony Alesi guided Frontier Club at the plate with a home run, a double and two runs scored, while Roman Darazio singled twice and crossed. Dante Basciano singled and scored two runs, while Michael Naggy also plated two times for Frontier Club, which produced 11 runs on six hits.
Tyler Martin scored the lone run for Derry Ukes, which scattered four hits.
Aiden Cottom struck out two and walked three for the victory. John Wasnick took the loss, fanning four and walking five.
St. Anthony 13,
VFW 8
A big inning helped St. Anthony pull away for a five-run victory against VFW.
St. Anthony (7-6) and VFW (5-8) were tied, 3-3, through two innings, but St. Anthony scored six runs in the top of the fourth to open a 9-4 lead through four innings. It was a 12-5 game through six before VFW made it close with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Tyler Dirk led St. Anthony offensively with two hits, including a double and a run, while Wade Boyle and Eli Krinock both singled twice and combined to score three runs. Landon Kodman also doubled and scored three times, which Isaiah Mitchell crossed twice for St. Anthony, which scored 13 runs on seven hits.
Jake Albaugh guided VFW at the plate with three singles and two runs scored, while Tony Massari doubled twice and crossed. Zach Stott also contributed two hits, including a double, while John Tropeano and Tyler Mondock both doubled and scored. Riley Smith scored two runs for VFW, which came through with eight runs on 10 hits.
Jacob Rosborough was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and five walks. Smith took the loss with three strikeouts and seven walks.
———
Derry Ukes Frontier Club ab r h ab r h
Wasnick 3 0 1 Darazio 3 1 2 Monios 3 0 0 D Basciano 1 2 1 Plummer 3 0 0 Naggy 2 2 0 Lloyd 1 0 1 Alesi 3 2 2 Martin 3 1 0 Nipar 2 1 0 Harry 3 0 1 Petrunak 0 1 0 Gera 2 0 1 Bauer 2 1 0 Gmuer 1 0 0 Hauser 2 0 1 Kuhns 3 0 0 Cottom 2 0 0 Anderson 0 1 0 C Basciano 0 0 0 Michaels 0 0 0 Marino 1 0 0
Totals 19 1 4 Totals 21 11 6Derry Ukes 010 000 0 — 1 4 3Frontier Club 531 020 0 — 11 6 1 Doubles: Alesi (FC) Home Run: Alesi (FC) Strikeouts by: Cottom-2, Nipar-1 (FC); Wasnick-4, Monios-4 (DU) Base on balls by: Cottom-3, Nipar-0 (FC); Wasnick-5, Monios-4 (DU) Winning pitcher: Aiden Cottom Losing pitcher: John Wasnick
———
St. Anthony VFW ab r h ab r h
Boyle 3 1 2 Smith 2 2 0 Krehlik 5 1 0 Stott 4 0 2 Kodman 2 3 1 Massari 4 1 2 Rosborough 3 0 1 Albaugh 3 2 3 Coletti 2 1 0 Carrini 1 1 0 Krinock 3 2 2 Mondock 3 1 1 Mitchell 3 2 0 Bra Hill 4 0 0 Dirk 4 1 2 Tropeano 3 1 1 Stynchula 2 0 0 Porterfield 3 0 0 Spillar 2 1 0 Bry Hill 3 0 0 Vacha 1 0 0 Stotts 0 1 0 Young 0 0 0
Totals 30 13 7 Totals 30 8 10St. Anthony 120 603 1 — 13 7 1VFW 030 110 3 — 8 10 5 Doubles: Kodman, Dirk (SA); Massari-2, Stott, Mondock, Tropeano (VFW) Strikeouts by: Rosborough-4, Kodman-0 (SA); Smith-3, Cararini-0, Stott-1, Bra Hill-1, Mondock-3 (VFW) Base on balls by: Rosborough-5, Kodman-3 (SA); Smith-7, Cararini-3, Stott-0, Bra Hill-2, Mondock-2 (VFW) Winning pitcher: Jacob Rosborough Losing pitcher: Riley Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.