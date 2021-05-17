Frontier Club split while VFW and F.O. Eagles scored victories during Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action over the weekend.
Frontier Club fell by eight runs against F.O. Eagles but scored a six-run win against Nakles. VFW also held on to defeat Bardine’s.
VFW 9,
Bardine’s 7
Bardine’s threw everything they had at VFW in the final inning but fell short by two runs.
VFW (3-6) led 4-0 after the first and broke open a seven-run lead while holding Bardine’s scoreless through five innings. VFW added two runs in the seventh inning to lead 9-0 and held off Bardine’s (5-3) seven-run comeback bid in the final frame.
Bryson Hill went a perfect 4-for-4, including a double, to guide VFW at the plate. Hayden Porterfield had three singles and two runs. Mason Hrubes, Riley Smith and Maddox Mignogna each singled, combining for four runs. VFW scored 10 runs on nine hits.
Ethan Frye, Tyler Samide, Colin Bush and Joey Razza each singled for Bardine’s, which produced seven runs on four hits.
VFW’s Dom Cararini struck out six and walked nine during the mound win. Brody Rumon walked one in defeat.
F.O. Eagles 10,
Frontier Club 2
Frontier Club led after three innings, but F.O. Eagles overturned a one-run deficit and pulled away for an eight-run victory.
Trailing 2-1 after three innings complete, F.O. Eagles (8-1) scored eight runs over the final four innings while holding Frontier Club (5-3) scoreless during that span.
Adam Moreland homered and added three singles to power F.O. Eagles at the plate. He also scored two runs.
Louie Amatucci tripled, singled and crossed once, while Devon Frank doubled and plated a run. Logan Bradish and Tyler Smith each singled and combined for three runs. Justin Papuga and Ethan Goughneour also recorded one hit apiece for F.O. Eagles, which scored 11 runs on 10 base knocks.
Cooper Basciano had two of Frontier Club’s three hits to lead the way offensively. Luke Nipar-Smith also singled.
Frank earned the mound win with seven strikeouts and five walks, while Michael Naggy suffered the loss, fanning six.
Frontier Club 9,
Nakles 3
Five players for Frontier Club recorded multiple hits during the team’s six-run win against Nakles.
Frontier Club (6-2) scored five of the game’s first six runs to lead, 5-1, through four innings. Frontier Club extended its lead to eight runs, 9-1, in the bottom of the sixth, and Nakles (6-3) scored two in the seventh.
Colin Michaels went 3-for-3 with a double to guide Frontier Club at the plate. Cooper Basciano and Karter Fulton each singled and doubled, while Trent Barnhart and Tyler Bauer singled twice. Ayden Cottom also singled for Frontier Club, which scored 12 runs on nine hits.
Andrew Anderson doubled twice and scored a run to lead Nakles offensively. Ben Stratton doubled, while Anthony Scarton, Michael Tortorella and Dominic Durigon each singled.
Michaels also earned the mound win to go along with his impressive day at the plate. He struck out nine batters and walked three.
Quardarius Davis took the loss, striking out one and walking five.
———
VFW 400 030 2 — 9 10 1Bardine’s 000 000 7 — 7 4 3 Doubles: Hill (V) Strikeouts by: Cararini-6, Porterfield-1, Hill-0, Lazarchik-0 (V); Rumon-0, Frye-8, McMullen-2 (B) Base on balls by: Cararini-9, Porterfield-2, Hill-3, Lazarchik-0 (V); Rumon-1, Frye-3, McMullen-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Dom Cararini Losing pitcher: Brody Rumon
F.O. Eagles 010 323 1 — 10 11 3Front. Club 101 000 0 — 2 3 4 Doubles: Frank (F.O.E.) Triples: Amatucci (F.O.E.) Home Run: Moreland (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Frank-7, Hollick-1 (F.O.E.); Naggy-6, Nipar-1, Basciano-2, Bauer-1 (FC) Base on balls by: Frank-5, Hollick-1 (F.O.E.); Naggy-0, Nipar-1, Basciano-2, Bauer-0 (FC) Winning pitcher: Devon Frank Losing pitcher: Michael Naggy
Nakles 000 100 2 — 3 6 4Front. Club 110 304 x — 9 12 2 Doubles: Anderson-2, Stratton (N); Basciano, Michaels, Fulton (FC) Strikeouts by: Michaels-9, Nipar-Smith-3, Fulton-1 (N); Davis-1, Stratton-6 (FC) Base on balls by: Michaels-3, Nipar-Smith-1, Fulton-2 (N); Davis-5, Stratton-2 (FC) Winning pitcher: Colin Michaels Losing pitcher: Quardarius Davis
