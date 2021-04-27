Angelo Camarote and Frontier Club prevented Heat Siphon from picking up its first win of the season.
Camarote had the game-winning hit, as Frontier Club defeated Heat Siphon in a wild, 16-15, Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Monday at Rosa-Oglietti Field.
Heat Siphon (0-5) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, 15-15, but Camarote picked up the walk-off single to give Frontier Club (5-1) the victory.
Frontier Club took an early 3-0 lead, but Heat Siphon jumped in front, 10-3. Frontier Club scored the next 12 runs for a 15-10 advantage, but Heat Siphon put up one in the sixth and four more in the seventh to tie the game before Camarote’s walk-off.
Camarote’s lone hit was the winner, while he scored three runs. Colin Michaels singled twice and scored three runs, while Cooper Basciano also added two hits and a run. Luke Nipar-Smith and Camden Petrunak both had a hit and two runs, while Jacob Hannah singled and scored for Frontier Club, which scored 16 runs on eight hits.
Roman Fridley led Heat Siphon at the plate with four singles and three runs, while Hayden Smolleck singled three times and crossed twice. Tyler Fazekas belted a grand slam, singled and scored three runs, while Nate Lemmon doubled, singled and scored two. Dom Piper singled twice, Caleb Lehman singled and scored and Mason Fridley came around twice for Heat Siphon, which pounded out 15 runs on 15 hits.
Hannah was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and three walks. Levi Moser took the loss, walking one.
Heat Siphon 004 601 4 — 15 15 4Frontier Club 030 390 1 — 16 8 4 Doubles: Lemmon (HS) Home Run: Fazekas (HS) Strikeouts by: Hannah-5, Michaels-2, Fulton-3 (FC); Moser-0, Smolleck-0, R Fridley-2, Zulisky-1, N Dixon-0, M Fridley-1 (HS) Base on balls by: Hannah-3, Michaels-3, Fulton-3 (FC); Moser-1, Smolleck-3, R Fridley-4, Zulisky-4, N Dixon-4, M Fridley-2 (HS) Winning pitcher: Jacob Hannah Losing pitcher: Levi Moser
