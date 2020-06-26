Frontier Club and F.O. Eagles earned victories in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action on Thursday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Frontier Club picked up a 12-9 victory against Nakles, while F.O. Eagles topped VFW by a 4-1 margin.
Frontier Club upped its record to 4-5, while Nakles suffered its second loss of the season, falling to 7-2 overall. F.O. Eagles improved to 5-3, while VFW dropped to 3-7 overall.
Frontier Club 12,
Nakles 9
Frontier Club jumped out to an early lead, but had to rally for its three-run victory against Nakles.
Frontier Club led 5-4 through two innings, but fell behind 6-5 after three. The score was tied, 9-9, after four innings before Frontier Club scored the winning runs in the top of the fifth.
Roman Darazio paced Frontier Club at the plate with three singles and three runs, while Dante Basciano singled twice and scored a pair of runs. Michael Naggy contributed two singles and three runs, while Anthony Alesi added two hits and a run. Camden Petrunak and Luke Nipar both singled and scored for Frontier Club, which put up 12 runs on 12 hits.
Andrew Anderson led Nakles offensively with two hits, including a double, and two runs, while Daniel Calabrace singled twice and scored two times. Santino Bryer doubled and scored, while Michael Tortorella and Vincent Gaskey both singled and crossed for Nakles, which produced nine runs on nine hits.
Cooper Basciano was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and zero walks. Bryer took the loss, with two walks.
F.O. Eagles 4,
VFW 1
Nate Papuga led F.O. Eagles to a three-run victory against VFW.
Papuga pitched a complete game, finishing with 10 strikeouts and zero walks. He allowed just one run on five hits in the win, as F.O. Eagles held a 3-0 lead through three innings, more than enough for Papuga on this night.
Lou Amatucci supported Papuga offensively with a single and two runs scored, while Logan Bradish tripled and crossed. Rocco Marino also singled and scored for F.O. Eagles, which put up four runs on four hits.
Brayen Hill singled and scored the lone run to lead VFW at the plate. Dom Cararini took the pitching defeat with six strikeouts and six walks.
Frontier Club Nakles ab r h ab r h
Darazio 5 3 3 Davis 2 0 0 D Basciano 3 2 2 Bryer 2 1 1 Naggy 3 3 2 Voytilla 4 0 1 Alesi 3 1 2 Calabrace 3 2 2 Marino 1 1 0 Anderson 3 2 2 Petrunak 1 1 1 Tortorella 1 1 1 C Basciano 1 0 0 Scarton 2 1 0 Michaels 2 0 0 Gaskey 2 1 1 Anderson 1 0 0 Newsome 2 1 0 Nipar 2 1 1 Fulton 2 0 1 Hauser 2 0 1
Totals 24 12 12 Totals 23 9 9Frontier Club 230 430 0 — 12 12 4Nakles 042 300 0 — 9 9 3 Doubles: Bryer, Anderson (N) Strikeouts by: C Basciano-3, Naggy-0, Darazio-0 (FC); Bryer-0, Tortorello-0, Davis-0, Gaskey-0 (N) Base on balls by: C Basciano-0, Naggy-5, Darazio-3 (FC); Bryer-2, Tortorella-2, Davis-4, Gaskey-0 (N) Winning pitcher: Cooper Basciano Losing pitcher: Santino Bryer ———
VFW F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Smith 3 0 1 Young 3 0 0 Stott 3 0 0 Amatucci 2 2 1 Massari 2 0 1 Marino 3 1 1 Albaugh 1 0 0 Moreland 2 0 0 Mondock 1 0 1 Frank 2 0 1 Cararini 1 0 0 Papuga 2 0 0 Bra Hill 2 1 1 Zilli 1 0 0 Tropeano 3 0 0 Morford 2 0 0 Bry Hill 2 0 0 Dettling 2 0 0 Porterfield 2 0 1 Bradish 1 1 1
Totals 20 1 5 Totals 20 4 4VFW 000 010 0 — 1 5 2F.O. Eagles 012 010 0 — 4 4 3 Triples: Bradish (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Papuga-10 (F.O.E.); Cararini-6, Hill-2 (VFW) Base on balls by: Papuga-0 (F.O.E.); Cararini-6, Hill-2 (VFW) Winning pitcher: Nate Papuga Losing pitcher: Dom Cararini
