Frontier Club knocked off the top team in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League standings.
Frontier Club picked up a victory against Cooperstown Vets, while Derry Ukes topped St. Joe’s Club, both on Wednesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Frontier Club upped its record to 6-6 overall, while Cooperstown Vets stayed atop the league with a 10-3 mark. Derry Ukes improved to 2-10, while St. Joe’s Club fell to 2-9 overall.
Frontier Club 9,
Cooperstown 6
Frontier Club broke a tie with a sixth-inning surge to defeat Cooperstown Vets.
Cooperstown held an early 4-0 lead, but Frontier Club scored the next five runs to jump in front. The teams were tied, 6-6, through five innings, but Frontier Club came through with a three-run sixth to pick up the win.
Roman Darazio paced the Frontier Club attack with two hits, including a double and a run scored, while Anthony Alesi also singled twice. Michael Naggy and Camden Petrunak both had a hit and two runs, while Tyler Anderson and Luke Nipar both singled and scored for Frontier Club, which put up nine runs on 10 hits.
Corey Boerio guided Cooperstown offensively with two hits, including a double and two runs, while Nate Gray singled twice and scored, and Thomas Oldenberg also provided two base knocks. Brady Angus, Jonathan Hugus and Antonio Hauser all singled and scored for Cooperstown, which scored six runs on 10 hits.
Naggy was the winning pitcher with zero strikeouts and three walks. Hugus took the loss with two strikeouts and five walks.
Derry Ukes 4,
St. Joe’s Club 0
One hit was enough for Derry Ukes to defeat St. Joe’s Club.
Derry Ukes scored one run in the first and third innings, along with two more in the fourth.
Nolan Plummer had the lone hit for Derry Ukes. John Wasnick, Anthony Monios, Michael McCready and Jake Lloyd scored the runs.
Eli Boring and Jayden Struble picked up hits for St. Joe’s Club.
McCready struck out eight and walked three for the mound win. Wasnick fanned one and walked one in relief, as the pair combined for the two-hit shutout. Broderick Schreyer struck out three and walked 11 in defeat.
———
Cooperstown Frontier Club ab r h ab r h
Angus 4 1 1 Darazio 2 1 2 J Hugus 2 1 1 D Basciano 3 1 0 Hauser 3 1 1 Naggy 1 2 1 Boerio 4 2 2 Alesi 4 0 2 Gray 3 1 2 Petrunak 1 2 1 Oldenberg 3 0 2 Anderson 1 1 1 W Hugus 0 0 0 Hauser 3 0 1 Fligger 4 0 1 C Basciano 3 0 1 Gray 2 0 0 Marino 2 1 0 Thomas 0 0 0 Michaels 1 0 0 Laughlin 1 0 0 Nipar 2 1 1
Totals 26 6 10 Totals 23 9 10Vets 400 020 0 — 6 10 3Frontier 023 013 x — 9 10 2 Doubles: Boerio (CV); Darazio (FC) Strikeouts by: Naggy-0, Darazio-1 (FC); Hugus-2, Oldenburg-0, Angus-0 (CV) Base on balls by: Naggy-3, Darazio-3 (FC); Hugus-5, Oldenburg-2, Angus-0 (CV) Winning pitcher: Michael Naggy Losing pitcher: Hugus
———
Derry Ukes St. Joe’s Club ab r h ab r h
Wasnick 3 1 0 Cramer 4 0 0 Monios 4 1 0 D Boring 2 0 1 Plummer 3 0 1 Chismar 3 0 0 Stump 3 0 0 Schreyer 2 0 0 Martin 2 0 0 Jeffrey 2 0 0 McCready 2 1 0 Pedder 2 0 0 Lloyd 2 1 0 Chappell 2 0 0 Harry 3 0 0 Short 3 0 0 Gera 3 0 0 Zaccagnini 3 0 0 Gmuer 2 0 0 Rosensteel 3 0 0 Name 0 0 0 Struble 1 0 1
Totals 28 4 1 Totals 27 0 2Derry Ukes 101 200 0 — 4 1 0St. Joe’s 000 000 0 — 0 2 0 Strikeouts by: McCready-8, Wasnick-1 (DU); Schreyer-3, Jeffrey-2 (SJC) Base on balls by: McCready-3, Wasnick-1 (DU); Schreyer-11, Jeffrey-3 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Michael McCready Losing pitcher: Broderick Schreyer
