Frontier Club defeated Bardine’s, 11-1, during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Wednesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Bardine’s (3-5) scored the first run of the game, but Frontier Club (4-2) tallied the final 11 runs, including a nine-run fourth.
Joe Marino led Frontier Club at the plate with two hits, including a double and two runs scored. Dante Basciano also contributed a hit and two runs, while Anthony Alesi doubled and scored. Roman Darazio and Cooper Basciano also singled and scored for Frontier Club, which scored 11 runs on six hits.
Ahmad Ward led Bardine’s offensively with a single and a run scored. Ashton Beighley also tripled for Bardine’s, which put up one run on five hits.
Alesi was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and four walks. Beighley took the loss, fanning three and walking five.
Bardine’s Frontier Club ab r h ab r h
Batista 2 0 0 Darazio 1 1 1 Sterrett 1 0 0 Anderson 1 1 0 Beighley 1 0 1 Nagy 2 0 0 Bush 2 0 0 Alesi 2 1 1 Ward 2 1 1 Petrunak 2 1 0 McNichol 2 0 0 Marino 3 2 2 Frye 1 0 1 D Basciano 1 2 1 Rumon 2 0 1 Hauser 1 1 0 Baughman 1 0 1 C Basciano 2 1 1 Hissem 0 0 0 Nipar 1 1 0 McMullen 1 0 0 Samide 1 0 0
Totals 16 1 5 Totals 16 11 6Bardine’s 010 000 0 — 1 5 3Frontier Club 020 900 0 — 11 6 0 Doubles: Marino, Alesi (FC) Triple: Beighley (B) Strikeouts by: Alesi-5 (FC); Beighley-3, Bush-0 (B) Base on balls by: Alesi-4 (FC); Beighley-5, Bush-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Anthony Alesi Losing pitcher: Ashton Beighley
