Former Latrobe Speedway Track Champions in Super Late Models Bobby Lake (owner) and Doug Horton (driver) are reuniting to honor their friend and fellow racer, Jesse Sterbutzel, at the Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial Race Saturday, June 3, at Latrobe Speedway.
Lake first met Sterbutzel when he was just a youngster.
“I’ve known Jesse my whole life,” Lake said. “We met at the races. His family was at the Morgantown Speedway or Motordrome (dirt). I think I first met Jesse when he was about 8 or 9, and I’ve known him ever since.
“That boy was tough as nails. A month before he died, he was in hospice, and (Sterbutzel) took a dirt bike to High Point Raceway and was racing. His wife Jennifer didn’t know anything about it.”
“So many good memories with them. Jesse was a calm, easy-spoken guy, and nothing bothered him,” Lake said. “Losing Jesse was a tragic loss. You don’t have that many friends like that in your life that you can say they were great friends...he was definitely one of them.”
And what would it mean to win the Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial Race?
“Jesse was one of my dear friends. It would mean the world to me to have the win at Latrobe,” Lake said. “It would be on the top of my list.”
Lake Motorsports will be fielding two cars for the event Saturday.
Horton will drive the No. 27 Crate Late Model in the $10,000 to-win Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial Race, and Lake’s grandson, Michael, will compete in the $2,500 to-win Super Late Model feature, attracting much interest from competitors.
For Lake’s former driver Doug Horton, why not race? He was coming to the event anyway.
“I wouldn’t miss this race for anything,” Horton said from his home in Wimauma, Florida.
Horton and Sterbutzel go back to when the two went snowmobiling together. Sterbutzel also raced snowmobiles, and then Go-Karts. Horton even sold Sterbutzel his first Dirt Late Model.
“He (Sterbutzel) bought a used Rocket (Chassis) from me,” Horton said. “It’s the car that is pictured on the flyer for the race. That was his first race car. We took the car to Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway. Jesse liked the big tracks. That is where he won the most.”
“Anytime Jesse had any questions, I’d help him. I’d set up the car and go racing with him. When I wasn’t racing, I’d crew chief for him,” Horton said.
“We’d stayed in touch ever since then,” Horton said. “I talked to him up until he passed. You are not going to find anyone any better. He and I never had cross words about anything.”
Winning the Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial Race would be the pinnacle, Horton said.
“It would be the highlight of my 38-year racing career,” Horton said. “It would be the absolute highlight. I am not so sure that I wouldn’t say that would be the last time I drive a race car.”
Horton grew up in Morgantown, West Virginia, and raced throughout central West Virginia growing up. Horton and Lake started racing together in 2003.
Horton relived many stories about racing and winning at Latrobe Speedway. The duo Lake and Horton collected nearly 25 wins and several Super Late Model Championships at the Big Half-Mile.
“We won a lot of races at Latrobe when it comes to racing in Pennsylvania. That’s where we were the toughest or dominated the most,” Horton said. “We were winning so much that a local bar even put up a bounty for someone to come in there [Latrobe] to beat me. Everybody tried, but no one beat me.”
Horton still displays his many trophies from Latrobe in his Florida garage.
Horton still races Crate Late Models at the famed East Bay Raceway and has several more races on his schedule before the track closes for several months because of the intense heat and afternoon thunderstorms.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
Clinton Hersh proved by dominating the 20-lap Crate Late Model feature that he was ready to take on all comers at the Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial Race Saturday, June 3.
Other winners were Jim Morris (305 Sprint Cars), Anthony Monteparte (Pure Stocks), Dayton Hazlett (Modified 4 Cylinders) and Justin Connor (Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders).
Hersh and Rob King made up the front row for the 20-lap Crate Late Model feature. After a restart on lap one, Braeden Dillinger and Michael Duritsky were battling for the second spot until a caution flag was waved on lap eight as King and Marino Angelicchio got together, and King ended up on his roof. King was uninjured, however, he deemed himself out of next week’s Sterbutzel Memorial Race due to the significant damage to the K1.
Hersh got a good jump on the field and collected his second win at Latrobe Speedway. Following Hersh were Dillinger, Frazee (celebrating a birthday), Dan Angelicchio and Joe Zulisky.
“We made some changes for the feature,” Hersh said. “We were good in turns one and two but struggled in three and four.”
Relay for Life Fayette County Racing for Cure Night also added $200 to the purse for first place in the Crate Late Model feature and an additional $100 for second and third place.
Hersh will have a provisional starting spot as the points leader in the Crate Late Model division for the Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial Race.
In the RaceSaver 305 15-lap feature, Jim Morris of Fowler, Ohio, would pick up an impressive win over Tommy Jasen and Jacob Gamola.
Around lap 11, Morris was all over the trail tank of the leader Jasen. On lap 12, Morris made the pass for the lead, and it stuck. Morris finished with Jasen, Gamola, John Jerich and Vivian Jones rounding out the top five.
In the Pure Stocks, the battle for wins will always be entertaining amongst the “Big Three” of Anthony Monteparte, E.J. Rozak and Corey Farris.
Just as the field was taking the green flag to start the race, John Cain attempted to avoid a car when another struck him, causing him to barrel roll and end up against the front stretch wall.
After the restart, the “Big Three” battled tooth and nail, with Monteparte prevailing for his first win of the season at Latrobe. Ferris, Rozak, Matt Weltz and Jim Zufall finished in the top five.
In the Modified 4 Cylinders, Colton McNaney put on a great battle with Dayton Hazlett.
Hazlett was involved in a crash in turn one on the initial start and was sent to the tail. Coming from the back of the pack, Hazlett made it back to the front, passing McNaney for the win, followed by Joe Jacobs, Chris Myers and Shawn Ghrist.
In the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders, Justin Connors picked up the first win of his career. Mark Shaffer was alongside Connors from the start and finished in second. Brian Noel started in seventh and brought home a third-place finish. Fourth was Seth Nedrow.
On Saturday, June 3, for the Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial Race, a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win feature for the Crate Late Models. Also on the card will be the Super Late Models for $2,500 and a $ 1,000-to-win feature for the Pure Stocks.
For more information, go to www.laterobemotorsports.com or their Facebook page.
WESTERN PA SPRINT SPEEDWEEK
Speedweek began Wednesday, with the result too late for this edition. On Thursday, the series went to Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway; on Friday, it’s at Lernerville; Saturday, at the Sharon Speedway, and Sunday, at the Tri-City Speedway in Franklin.
