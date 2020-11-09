Dante Frescura was hoping to finish somewhere in the top-100 during Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A Championships at Hershey’s Parkview Course.
The Greater Latrobe senior shattered his goal by placing 59th in PIAA Class 3A after crossing the line in 17:37 to record the best finish by a Greater Latrobe boys’ runner at the state meet in more than 25 years.
He became the second Wildcat boys’ runner to qualify for the PIAA championship in the past 11 years after placing 12th during the WPIAL Class 3A Championships held Oct. 30 at White Oak Park. His time of 16:31 was the fifth-fastest time ever recorded for a runner at Greater Latrobe. In that meet, the Wildcats placed sixth out of 30 teams — their best finish in program history.
State College senior Brady Bigger captured first-place in PIAA Class 3A with a 16:07, the fastest time of the day.
Both North Allegheny’s boys and girls won the PIAA Class 3A title for a second consecutive year.
The championships will air on Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) at 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
Saturday’s race featured about half the number of runners usually at the PIAA state championship due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. Each race was subdivided into four small races making for 24 races throughout the day, with three classifications of boys and girls. Frescura ran in the day’s final heat.
Under standards from previous seasons, Greater Latrobe would have sent three more runners to the state meet to join Frescura, which would have been the most individual qualifiers in program history.
At the district meet, Greater Latrobe’s Drew Kozuch finished 19th (16:50) and Joseph Hill placed 25th in 17:01. Clara Herr led the Greater Latrobe girls with a 20th-place finish in 19:53.
Kozuch, Hill and Herr each would have qualified for the PIAA championships in past years.
Last season, Greater Latrobe broke a 21-year-old record, as three individual qualifiers — Hill, Lexie Planinsek and Rachel Harter — were the most the Wildcats sent to the state meet since 1998. The 2005 Greater Latrobe girls also qualified for the PIAA Championships as a team with six runners participating.
