Dante Frescura is heading to Chocolate Town.
How sweet is that?
The Greater Latrobe senior ran a personal-best time during the WPIAL Class 3A Championships on Friday at White Oak Park to qualify for the boys state cross-country meet in Hershey.
Frescura helped the Greater Latrobe boys cross-country team to a sixth-place finish out of 30 teams at the district championship — the Wildcats’ best finish in program history. His time of 16:31 equals the fifth-best time ever clocked for a Wildcat runner. He will compete at the PIAA Class 3A Championship on Saturday.
Drew Kozuch finished 19th with a 16:50, and Joseph Hill crossed in 17:01 to place 25th.
Greater Latrobe’s girls captured 18th out of 29 teams at the district championship Friday. Clara Herr led the Lady Wildcats with a 20th-place finish in 19:53.
The state meet has been downsized and reformatted because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, and the qualification standards were drastically tightened. Under standards for previous seasons, Kozuch, Hill and Herr would have qualified for the state championship — which would have been the most individual qualifiers in program history.
David An took 75th (18:02) and Justin Carlson captured 84th (18:14) to round out the scoring for the Wildcats on Friday. Koen Fulton came in 105th (18:27), and Matt McCreery placed 107th with a 18:29.
On the girls side, Lexie Planinsek captured 59th at 21:07, while Aubrey Cable took 132nd (22:49), Hayden Kraynick finished 135th (22:55) and Cora Drylie a spot back by one second. McKenna Skatell (140th, 23:00) and Lizzie Planinsek (173rd, 24:37) also competed for the Lady Wildcats.
North Allegheny’s boys and girls claimed the WPIAL Class 3A Championship on Friday.
Last year, Lexie Planinsek and Hill joined Rachel Harter in qualifying for the state championship in Hershey. Greater Latrobe broke a 21-year-old record as the three individual qualifiers were the most the Wildcats sent to the state meet since 1998. The 2005 Greater Latrobe girls qualified for the PIAA Championships as a team with six runners participating.
Frescura became the second Wildcat runner to qualify for the state meet in the past 11 years, with Hill becoming the first in a decade to do so last year.
