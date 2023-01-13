Freeport used a 21-10 third quarter to pull away from the host Derry Area Lady Trojans for a 60-29 victory Thursday. Freeport had three players in double figures: Brooke Kmetz 17, Morgan Croney 16 and Melania DeZort 15. Derry was led by Samantha Gruska with 9 points.
Freeport's big third quarter helps move it past host Derry
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- A new publication for our older readers!
Download it from our
Special Sections today.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Unity Township supervisor seeks better relationship with Latrobe
- Ligonier Valley police continue to investigate attempted kidnapping
- DTMA appoints new manager
- Greensburg, Latrobe VFDs and county crews honored by commissioners for ‘saving courthouse’ on Christmas
- SAMA once again welcomes Artists of the 21st Century
- Greater Latrobe swim/dive teams split meet with Hempfield Area
- Lady Wildcats extend winning streak to six with win over TJ
- Freeport's big third quarter helps move it past host Derry
- Connellsville ekes out 31-30 win over Greater Latrobe
- Latrobe Police arrest pair after car chase
Most Popular
Articles
- Latrobe Police arrest pair after car chase
- Police searching for attempted kidnapper
- Cat to be reunited with family 5 years later
- James 'Jim' Paul Himic
- LV Police: No ongoing threat after attempted kidnapping
- Looking for a living match
- Jeffrey Scott Cignetti
- Airport authority names new officers
- Derry Borough's code enforcement officer resigns
- Dominic 'Dom' DeRoss
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.