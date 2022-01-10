Host Freeport used a key third-quarter run Friday to help cruise past Derry Area, 68-37, in Class 4A, Section 1 boys basketball play.
Despite the Yellow Jackets starting the contest on a 12-0 run, the Trojans fought back to cut the deficit to 16-11 by the end of the first quarter.
Freeport, which moved to 2-1 in the section and 5-3 overall, led 31-21 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets grew their lead by outscoring the Trojans 22-5 in the third quarter.
Vinny Clark and Brady Sullivan led Freeport with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Nate Papuga paced Derry Area (1-3 in section, 3-5 overall) with 11 points.
The Trojans’ leading scorer, Tyson Webb, gutted out limited minutes Friday with an achilles injury. Webb scored a game-high 30 points in last week’s loss against Knoch.
Derry Area looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts Deer Lakes at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a section tilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.