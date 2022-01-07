Freeport Area used a strong second half to pull away from the Derry Area girls’ basketball team for a 48-27 victory during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 game played Thursday at Freeport Area.
Derry Area dropped to 1-3 in section play and 4-5 overall, while Freeport Area improved to 2-1 in the section and 3-3 overall. Derry Area is scheduled to be back in action, 6 p.m. Monday during a home game against Deer Lakes. Deer Lakes is 1-1 in the section and 3-5 overall.
Derry Area entered the 2022 calendar year with three wins in four games following a 32-point rout of Jeannette during the holiday. But Derry Area has lost consecutive games for the second time this season.
During its four wins, Derry Area limited the opposition to fewer than 17 points, but the Lady Trojans have allowed an average of 55 points in the last two games, including a season-high 62 on Tuesday against Knoch. Derry Area had allowed 27.6 points per game, which was tops in the classification and top-10 in the WPIAL, but that figure has risen to 34 points per game allowed.
Derry Area struggled on Tuesday during a loss against Knoch, and Freeport Area was able to pull away on Thursday, but other than that, the Lady Trojans and their nine players have been competitive throughout the season. Derry Area beat Jeannette twice, along with Valley and Leechburg by an average margin of about 33 points. The Lady Trojans lost by a combined 12 points against Monessen and Apollo-Ridge, and they trailed by three points through three quarters against Highlands before the Lady Golden Rams pulled away.
It was close through two quarters against Freeport Area. The Lady Yellow Jackets held a narrow one-point lead, 7-6, after one quarter. The Lady Trojans struggled offensively in the second quarter, posting just two points, but still only trailed by six points at halftime, 14-8.
That’s when Freeport Area pulled away. The Lady Yellow Jackets outscored Derry Area 34-19 in the second half for the eventual 21-point margin. Freeport Area bested Derry Area, 15-8, in the third and 19-11 in the fourth.
Derry Area’s Tiana Moracco scored a game-high 15 points on five field goals and five free throws. Moracco, the Lady Trojans’ leading scorer, has netted 189 points in nine games for a 21 points per game average. She has 930 points, just 70 from 1,000 for her career.
Ava Soilis scored 12 points to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets, while Melaina DeZort scored nine points, also for Freeport Area.
———
DERRY AREA (27)
Shean 1-0-2; Marinchek 3-0-6; Moracco 5-5-15; Hood 0-2-2; Lewis 0-2-2; Bungard 0-0-0; Gruska 0-0-0; Huss 0-0-0; Chamberlain 0-0-0. Totals, 9-9(16)—27
FREEPORT AREA (48)
DeJides 1-2-5; Gaillot 3-0-6; Croney 2-2-6; Pugliese 2-0-5; Soilis 3-6-12; DeZort 3-3-9; Coppola 2-0-4; Kimetz 0-1-1. Totals, 14-14(26)—48
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 6 2 8 11 — 27 Freeport 7 7 15 19 — 48
Three-point field goals: DeJides, Pugliese
