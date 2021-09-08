Frederick’s Funeral Home defeated Collision Shoppe, 10-3, during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball game played at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Frederick’s scored four runs in the top of the fourth, and Collision Shoppe cut the deficit in half with a two-run fifth. But Frederick’s scored the final six runs, including four in the seventh to set the final.
J. Alesi led Collision with two hits, including a triple and a run, while T. Fazekas also added two hits, including a double and two runs. N. Lemmon and J. Fazekas both singled twice and combined to score five runs, while C. Michaels singled and scored for Collision, which produced 10 runs on nine hits.
Legg doubled to lead Frederick, which scored three runs on two hits.
Hollick struck out three and walked two in the victory. Lemmon fanned four and walked one in defeat.
———
Frederick’s 000 402 4 — 10 9 4Collision 000 020 0 — 3 2 0 Doubles: Legg (F); Fazekas (C) Triples: Alesi (C) Strikeouts by: Hollick-3, Legg-3, Girria-3, Riggle-1 (F); Lemmon-4, Michaels-4, T. Fazekas-4, J. Fazekas-0 (C) Base on balls by: Hollick-2, Legg-2, Girria-3, Riggle-0 (F); Lemmon-1, Michaels-0, T. Fazekas-4, J. Fazekas-0 (C) Winning pitcher: Hollick Losing pitcher: Lemmon
