Frederick Funeral Home, Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers, Army-Navy Indoor Pistol Range and Krinock Painting all scored victories in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball weekend action.
Frederick defeated Redinger and Sons, while L-DOT blanked Hamacher Contracting. Army-Navy Indoor Pistol Range also posted a win against Evergreen Insurance, while Krinock Painting defeated Dairy Queen.
Frederick 15,
Redinger & Sons 10
Frederick Funeral Home went to work early for an eventual five-run victory against Redinger and Sons.
Redinger (0-1-1) opened an early 3-0 lead, but Frederick (2-0) scored seven runs in the bottom of the inning. Redinger responded with two runs in the second inning, but Frederick scored eight of the next nine runs to pull away for the win.
Jaden Alesi led the charge with two hits, including a double and two runs. Tyler Ross contributed two singles, while Blake Cecchini, Blake Sullenberger and Josh Fazekas all singled and scored two runs. Nico Mazzoni and Tyler Fazekas both singled and scored, while Payton Henry and Andy Person both scored two runs for Frederick, which produced 15 runs on 11 hits.
Ben Gera singled three times to pace Redinger & Sons, while Darius Davis singled twice and crossed four times. Jack Stynchula added a single and three runs for Redinger, which put up 10 runs on seven hits.
Colin Michaels fanned three and walked one for the win. Stynchula struck out two and walked one in defeat.
LDOT 8,
Hamacher 0
Four pitchers combined to shut down Hamacher Contracting, as Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers earned the shutout.
Lane Harry, Hayden Porterfield, Jacob Rosenbaugh and Zach Stott teamed for 14 strikeouts and just one walk in the two-hit shutout victory. Harry had the win with five strikeouts and zero walks, as L-DOT (1-1) scored once in the first inning and finished it off with a six-run fifth.
Clay Petrosky singled four times and scored a run to pace the L-DOT offense. Riley Smith, Jake Shaw, Mike Naggy and Will Harry all singled and scored, while Cole Zezzo crossed twice for L-DOT, which scored eight runs on 11 hits.
Max Kallock had the lone two hits for Hamacher (0-1-1), including a double. Regis Sofranko was the losing pitcher with one strikeout and one walk.
Army-Navy 5,
Evergreen 2
An early offensive output helped Army-Navy Indoor Pistol Range score a three-run victory against Evergreen Insurance.
Evergreen (0-1) scored once in the top of the first, but Army-Navy (1-1) produced three runs in the bottom of the second to pull away for good.
Michael McCready led Army-Navy offensively with a double and a run scored, while Mason Seftas had a hit and two runs. Jack Jeffrey also singled and scored for Army-Navy, which put up five runs on five hits.
Thomas Oldenburg paced Evergreen with a double and a run scored. Eli Boring also singled and scored, as Evergreen produced two runs on five hits.
McCready was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and two walks. Nathan Cole took the loss with two strikeouts and a walk.
Krinock 11,
Dairy Queen 1
Krinock Painting unleashed the offense in a 10-run victory against Dairy Queen.
Krinock (1-0) scored four runs in the top of the first, before adding four more in the third and three in the fourth.
Clark Harr led the offensive attack with a double and two runs, while Luke Ray singled and crossed three times. Logan Short and Dan Calabrace each added a hit and two runs, while Aaron Amoroso singled and scored for Krinock, which scored 11 runs on six hits.
Calabrace, Jake Watson and Luke Ray combined to allow one run on just two hits. Calabrace was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and four walks, as the group fanned nine and walked five.
Russell Fry and Gavin Moore both singled, while Ja’Tawn Williams scored Dairy Queen’s (0-2) lone run. Jake Lloyd took the loss, despite striking out four and walking one.
———
L-DOT 100 061 0 — 8 11 2Hamacher 000 000 0 — 0 2 5 Doubles: Kallock (H) Strikeouts by: Harry-5, Porterfield-5, Rosenbaugh-1, Stott-3 (L); Sofranko-1, Chismar-4, Baughman-0, Kallock-3 (H) Base on balls by: Harry-0, Porterfield-0, Rosenbaugh-0, Stott-1 (L); Sofranko-1, Chismar-2, Baughman-2, Kallock-1 (H) Winning pitcher: Lane Harry Losing pitcher: Regis Sofranko
Evergreen 100 100 0 — 2 5 3Arm-Nav 030 101 x — 5 5 2 Doubles: Oldenburg (E); McCready (A) Strikeouts by: McCready-2, Basciano-1, Jeffrey-0, Seftas-2 (A); Cole-2, Oldenburg-1, Boring-0 (E) Base on balls by: McCready-2, Basciano-2, Jeffrey-0, Seftas-0 (A); Cole-1, Oldenburg-0, Boring-0 (E) Winning pitcher: Michael McCready Losing pitcher: Nathan Cole
Krinock 404 300 0 — 11 6 1Dairy Queen 100 000 0 — 1 2 9 Doubles: Harr (K) Strikeouts by: Calabrace-4, Watson-3, Ray-2 (K); Lloyd-4, Moore-0, Newsome-5, Fry-3 (D) Base on balls by: Calabrace-4, Watson-1, Ray-0 (K); Lloyd-1, Moore-2, Newsome-4, Fry-1 (D) Winning pitcher: Dan Calabrace Losing pitcher: Jake Lloyd
Redinger 320 140 0 — 10 7 9Frederick 705 30 0 — 15 11 0 Doubles: Mazzoni, J. Fazekas, Alesi (F) Strikeouts by: Michaels-3, J. Fazekas-3, Henry-1, Lemmon-6, Alesi-0 (F); Stynchula-2, Davis-2, Fulton-1 (R) Base on balls by: Michaels-1, J. Fazekas-0, Henry-5, Lemmon-2, Alesi-3 (F); Stynchula-1, Davis-5, Fulton-0 (R) Winning pitcher: Colin Michaels Losing pitcher: Jack Stynchula
