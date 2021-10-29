A strong second period allowed Franklin Regional to pull away from the Greater Latrobe hockey team for a 6-1 victory during a PIHL Class AA East Division game played Thursday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with back-to-back wins to start the season before consecutive losses, recently.
The IceCats shut out Shaler Area to start the season before doubling up Hempfield Area in a pair of home games. But Penn-Trafford beat the IceCats last week and Franklin Regional took down Greater Latrobe on Thursday. The IceCats, after winning their first two games, 9-3, combined, have been outscored by a 10-1 margin in their latest losses.
Greater Latrobe scored the first goal of the game, an even-strength marker 1:21 into the game by Nik Manolakos from Josh Coffee and Jacob Hannah. But Franklin Regional netted the final six. The game was tied 1-1 after one period, but Franklin Regional pulled away with three goals for a 4-1 lead after two complete. The Panthers added two more in the third to set the final.
Max Rutkowski scored two goals to lead Franklin Regional, while Zach Abdallah had a goal and two assists. Luke Beatty netted a goal and a helper, while Zach Zeto and Dan Rafferty also found the back of the net. Chase Williams registered five assists, while Adam Hoff and Nick Lunden also had helpers. Nolan Shilling stopped 23 of 24 shots for Franklin Regional.
Manolakos scored a goal, while Hannah and Coffee had assists for the IceCats. Vinny Amatucci, who has two wins and a shutout this season, made 21 saves in goal for the IceCats. Greater Latrobe went 0-for-13 on the power play, while Franklin Regional was an efficient 3-of-4 with the man advantage.
Franklin Regional and Armstrong are both undefeated with three wins and six points apiece to lead the East Division. The IceCats are in a grouping with Penn-Trafford and Hempfield Area, which also have two wins and four points in the seven-team division. Greater Latrobe is back in action, 8:20 p.m. Thursday against division-leading Armstrong at the Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning. They face winless Indiana Area after that and close out November with a home game against Armstrong.
Coffee, who tied for fourth in Class AA with five goals, is also tied for 12th in Class AA scoring with six points. Coffee, who has four points in the last five games, had the primary helper on the first goal of the game, scored by Manolakos and also assisted by Hannah. Rutkowski scored from Abdallah and Williams at 6:12 to even the score, 1-1, after the first period.
Then, Franklin Regional pulled away.
Beatty gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead from Hoff and Zeto scored Franklin Regional’s first power-play goal of the game from Beatty and Williams at 9:25 of the second. Rutkowski scored his second of the game from Williams and Abdallah in the final minute of the period. Rafferty and Abdallah scored power-play goals for the Panthers in the third period to close out the Franklin Regional win.
Last season, Greater Latrobe reached the quarterfinal round of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs before falling against Montour. The IceCats clinched their 16th consecutive post-season berth last season, but it wasn’t an easy road back to the playoffs.
Greater Latrobe closed the 2020-21 regular season on a torrid run with victories in nine of its final 11 games, including a six-game winning streak, which allowed the IceCats to crawl out of the basement in the Southeast Division and back into the playoffs.
Greater Latrobe outscored the opposition 51-26 during its final 11 games of 2020-21, including a 35-10 margin in a six-game win streak. The IceCats were outscored 20-10 during a five-game skid in November and December.
Greater Latrobe graduated Alex Schall, goaltender Logan Byrd and last year’s captain Allen Rider, but the IceCats returned a talented crop of underclassmen to this year’s group, which now includes 14 juniors.
The IceCats enjoyed a strong start with two wins to open the season, but now they’ll have to rebound from back-to-back losses against unbeaten, first-place Armstrong next week on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.