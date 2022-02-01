Host Franciscan University used a hot first half to defeat St. Vincent College, 86-66, Monday in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball matchup.
Franciscan shot a blistering 56% from the field over the opening 20 minutes to race out to a 17-point halftime lead.
Dominic Jennings scored 15 points, and Osyon Jones and Jayven Millien 13 apiece to lead the Bearcats (1-11 PAC, 2-2-16 overall), while Diego Martinez paced SVC with six rebounds.
Franciscan jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first six minutes of play, with Jennings singlehandedly keeping the Bearcats in the game, as he accounted for all 11 points.
The Barons would then pull away, scoring 10 unanswered points over a three-minute span to take a 24-11 lead with 11:21 left in the half. Jennings would then score his 13th straight point, before a three-pointer by Millien brought SVC back to within single digits, 24-16, with just over 10 minutes remaining until the intermission.
Franciscan took a 49-32 lead into the break.
While the Barons connected on 21 of 37 attempts from the field in the opening frame, the Bearcats shot a respectable 46 percent (13-for-28), but were hampered by Franciscan’s 24-11 edge in rebounding, including nine Baron offensive boards.
Jones hit a long three-pointer and Martinez connected on an offensive put-back to pull the Bearcats back to within 12, 49-37, 90 seconds into the second half. They didn’t get any closer.
Six players scored in double figures for Franciscan, led by 14 points apiece from Josh Zimmerman and Sean Hickey.
The Bearcats will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts PAC foe Bethany College. Spectators will be permitted, and masking will be required.
———
ST. VINCENT (66) Jennings 7-0-15; Jones 6-0-13; Martinez 1-0-2; Fields 0-0-0; Bosco 0-0-0; Millien 3-6-13; Etuk 4-0-8; Yagoub 3-0-6; Jackson 2-0-4; Bugallo 1-0-3; Farling 1-0-2; Harden 0-0-0; Straub 0-0-0; Dunsey 0-0-0. Totals, 28-6(13)—66 FRANCISCAN (86)
